In a historic moment for India, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra has clinched the first gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian star's throw was 87.58 meters in the first attempt. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju called it a historic moment and said that country should celebrate it like never before.

"In the athletics, which is the core of Olympics, India has never won medals. And now we have won the first medal i.e. Gold. I have no words to express. This is too good. I am so excited," the former sports minister said.

After Chopra's spectacular win, Rijiju tweeted that late Indian athlete Milkha Singh's wish has been fulfilled as India won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. "A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! " he tweeted.

History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics!



A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Uyz2JX06VE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

Reputably, the 2020 Games witnessed India's best-ever medal haul. At the Tokyo Olympics, India has won seven medals, including one gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu got home Silver, while bronze medals were won by Shuttler PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team.

Neeraj Chopra wins Gold

Neeraj Chopra was at the first position after all athletes finished their first attempts with an 87.03m throw. In the second attempt, he improved his performance with an 87.58m throw, maintaining the lead. His third attempt was 76.79 m.

Neeraj's next two attempts were not up to the mark and he deliberately chose to cross over the line so the distances did not count. Because of his second throw, he maintained the top spot to give India historic gold. Notably, Neeraj Chopra's gold is the only second for India in Olympics, after Abhinav Bindra in the Shooting.