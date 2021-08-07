Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold: Kiren Rijiju Calls It Historic, Says 'India Should Celebrate'

Neeraj Chopra wins gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to Republic TV, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called it a historic moment and said India should celebrate.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Neeraj Chopra, Kiren Rijiju

Image: PTI


In a historic moment for India, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra has clinched the first gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian star's throw was 87.58 meters in the first attempt. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju called it a historic moment and said that country should celebrate it like never before.

"In the athletics, which is the core of Olympics, India has never won medals. And now we have won the first medal i.e. Gold. I have no words to express. This is too good. I am so excited," the former sports minister said.

After Chopra's spectacular win, Rijiju tweeted that late Indian athlete Milkha Singh's wish has been fulfilled as India won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. "A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! " he tweeted.

READ | PM Modi, Prez Kovind say 'history created' as Neeraj clinches Gold for India at Olympics

Reputably, the 2020 Games witnessed India's best-ever medal haul. At the Tokyo Olympics, India has won seven medals, including one gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu got home Silver, while bronze medals were won by Shuttler PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team.

READ | Bajrang Punia wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, President & others congratulate

Neeraj Chopra wins Gold

Neeraj Chopra was at the first position after all athletes finished their first attempts with an 87.03m throw. In the second attempt, he improved his performance with an 87.58m throw, maintaining the lead. His third attempt was 76.79 m.

READ | Bajrang Punia's family left ecstatic after his bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj's next two attempts were not up to the mark and he deliberately chose to cross over the line so the distances did not count. Because of his second throw, he maintained the top spot to give India historic gold. Notably, Neeraj Chopra's gold is the only second for India in Olympics, after Abhinav Bindra in the Shooting.

READ | Neeraj Chopra scripts history at Tokyo Olympics 2020; wins gold with best throw of 87.58m

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND