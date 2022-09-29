Neeraj Chopra Wins Hearts With Surprise 'Garba' Moves During Navaratri Celebrations

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist and recently crowned Diamond League champion Neeraj Chopra joined the Navaratri Celebrations in Vadodara, ahead of the upcoming 36th National Games. Chopra is currently in Gujarat for the prestigious National Games tournament, which is returning to the Indian sporting calendar for the first time since 2016. While the opening ceremony of the tournament takes place on September 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Chopra was seen participating in a Garba festival in Vadodara.

The crowd was much excited during the jubilant celebrations as they erupted with chants of “India! India”. Chopra left the crowd surprised with his Garba moves, after offering his prayers on the third day of Navaratri. He joined in the ecstatic Garba celebrations at one of the famous venues during Navaratri and also spoke to the crowd from the stage.

Neeraj Chopra interacts with the crowd during Navaratri Celebrations

“Kem Cho? Happy Navaratri to everyone. It feels great to see you are all enjoying. Thank you so much,” Chopra said to the jubilant crowd. Speaking to ANI, about the upcoming National Games, he said, “I wish everyone to give their best here. All the best to everyone from my side. I wish them to give their best performance and make their parents, their state and the country proud”.

🇮🇳's Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 attends special Garba night in #Vadodara among thousands of people🤩



The enthusiasm and celebrations at the garba ground multiplied when he surprised his fans at the spot🤩#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/VYxyhIFwIM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022

“I am witnessing this (Garba celebrations) for the first time. Feels great to see everyone enjoying together. I am enjoying too,” Chopra said during his visit to the festival. On being asked about the changes in his life after becoming the Olympic gold medalist, Chopra said, “There many changes, people have started knowing more about sports and athletics. It feels good to see that juniors are motivated with not only mine but the overall performance by others”.

Here's what SAI said about Neeraj Chopra doing Garba

“Even parents are supporting their kids to go forward in sports. It feels great to see this,” Chopra told ANI. Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also shared a video of Neeraj interacting with the crowd. “Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 joins in to enjoy garba in Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the 36thNationalGames,” SAI Media wrote while captioning the video.

EXCLUSIVE 🤩



Olympic Gold 🥇Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Zj0UDpbw3l — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022

More details about the 36th National Games

The National Games 2022 is being held after a long gap of seven years. While the table tennis competition of the tournament started on September 20, the official opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While a bulk of the sports will kick off on September 30, the competition will end on October 12. Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar are the six host cities for the Games being held in Gujarat.

