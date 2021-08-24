Neeraj Chopra Wishes Luck To Indian Paralympics Athletes As Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Begin

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra who had a magnificent run at the recent Tokyo Olympics 2020 boosted the morale of Indian Paralympic athletes as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics began. The opening ceremony of the event took place on August 24, 2021. Five Indian athletes participated in the opening ceremony, while 54 athletes from across nine different sports are set to compete.

Neeraj Chopra wishes luck to Indian Paralympic athletes

Best wishes to all athletes representing #TeamIndia at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Good luck to you all, and I urge everyone to back our para-athletes as they start their @Paralympics campaigns. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FbUiRV0q0o — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 24, 2021

Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra took to his Twitter handle and extended his best wishes to Indian Paralympic athletes as Tokyo 2020 Paralympic began. Chopra also urged people to support Indian Paralympic athletes. He wrote, "Best wishes to all athletes representing #TeamIndia at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Good luck to you all, and I urge everyone to back our para-athletes as they start their @Paralympics campaigns."

Team India in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics took place on August 24, 2021, in Olympic Stadium, Tokyo. The opening ceremony began with around 75 people performing and a few hundred officials. India will be represented by 54 para-athletes across nine sports events- archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. The 2020 contingent is the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games. Javelin thrower Tek Chand was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony replacing Thangavelu Mariyappan after the latter was quarantined, as he came in close contact with a covid positive foreign passenger.

Neeraj Chopra in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra created history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he clinched a gold medal in Javelin throw and became the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. Chopra won the gold medal in the final on August 7 with a throw of 87.58 m in his second attempt, becoming the first Indian Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics, and the first post-independence Indian Olympic medallist in athletics. He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win at the IAAF World U20 Championships, wherein in 2016 he achieved a world under-20 record throw of 86.48 m, becoming the first Indian athlete to set a world record.

Image: PTI