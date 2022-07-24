Watch: Neeraj Chopra's Superlative 88.13m Throw That Won Him World Championships Silver

Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history on Sunday after bringing a World Athletics Championship medal for India after 19 years. The 24-year-old was one of the favourites to win the medal in Javelin throw and he lived up to the billing securing a silver medal for the country. Chopra secured the silver with a throw of 88.13m to finish behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Granada.

World Athletics Championships: Watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw effort which won him silver medal

Neeraj Chopra had earlier qualified for the final after topping the Group A qualification round. Overall, he qualified for the final in second place behind Peters with a throw of 88.39m which was his third career-best throw. Chopra began with a foul throw in his very first attempt, however, he bounced back with two throws of 82.39m and 86.37m to be in the fourth position after three rounds. The Indian athlete finally made the big breakthrough in the fourth round in which he registered a throw of 88.13m, which helped him jump to second place, the spot which he held on to till the end. The last two throws ended in fouls but he still walked away with silver.

World Athletics Championships: Anju Bobby George reacts to Neeraj Chopra's silver medal victory

With Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal for javelin throw at World Athletics Championships, he became India's first ever track and field athlete and only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championships after legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George. The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had won the bronze medal in the World Athletics Championships held in Paris, France back in in 2003. Taking to Twitter Anju Bobby George congratulated Neeraj Chopra for his feat. She wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait. Thanks, to@afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support."