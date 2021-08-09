Neeraj Chopra's Family In Khandra Elated After Historic Win, Gears For Massive Celebration

Top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's hometown is gearing up for his return with great enthusiasm. Neeraj Chopra is expecting to receive a warm greeting from his family and the public at large. Since Neeraj Chopra claimed gold following a remarkable 87m throw, which enabled India to add its first-ever gold medal in track and field events in the history of the Olympics, the celebrations have continued uninterrupted.

Neeraj Chopra's parents are so proud

Speaking to Republic TV, Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar Chopra said, "We have made grand preparations to welcome him, garlands of flowers and much more. Everyone is waiting, when he will come and when we all welcome him. We with that time gets shorter somehow and we will meet him soon."

He added, "Due to the COVID protocol, only three of us can go to pick him up. We also cannot ignore the ongoing Corona pandemic in the country. We don't even know when we will be able to meet him. Neeraj has to participate in many programs in Delhi, the Federation's work, Army's, he has to meet Chief Minister and the Prime Minister has also said that he wants to contact him. We will be able to bring back home only after 15th August."

On being asked what he will say to his son after meeting face-to-face, Neeraj's father said, "When I meet Neeraj face to face, then I will say well-done beta, you have done what you said."

Neeraj Chopra's parents to meet him at Delhi Airport

Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi expressed his happiness while speaking to Republic TV and said, "Neeraj will be welcomed in the same way as Diwali is celebrated. All the villagers are very happy and everyone is preparing a lot."

Speaking to Republic TV, a family member of Neeraj noted, "Neeraj had left the house at a young age, the family had to understand and the son too. But, always stays in touch, we keep motivating him. Neeraj is mature than his age."

Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Neeraj Chopra made history by winning India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, ending his country's 100-year wait for a medal in athletics at the mega-event. Not only that, but he was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and the second Indian athlete to earn a gold medal at the mega-event. Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record by throwing 87.03 metres in the first round, 87.58 metres in the second round, and 76.79 metres in the third round. Neeraj Chopra advanced to the second round with his second throw. Chopra's first two throws in the second round were declared foul, and his final throw was roughly 84 m h.

Picture Credit: PTI