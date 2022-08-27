Neeraj Chopra's continued from where he left off winning yet another medal for the country and this time at the Diamond League event. The World Championship silver medalist created history in some style by becoming the first Indian athlete to win Diamond League Meet. He won the gold medal in the javelin throw at Lausanne on Friday with a throw of 89.08m in his first attempt. The victory also helped Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the Diamond League finals in Zurich next month.

Satish Chopra on his son Neeraj's performance at Lausanne Diamond League

The 24-year-old javelin thrower last featured in the World Championships last month in the US where he scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal. He was forced to withdraw from Commonwealth Games due to injury and following the rehab, he announced his comeback with some style.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Chopra said, "I am really happy about him winning the diamond league and qualifying for the world championships. He had said that as soon as he recovers from the injury he will take the advice of a doctor as well as the federation to take part in the event. If the federation does not allow him to take part then I will not compete. It is good to see that he recovered well and won the medal. His next goal will be to win a medal in Olympics by god's grace and his body supports him."

Highlights of Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win at the Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra started the javelin throw event with a distance of 89.08m which also turned out to be the third-best throw of his career. Chopra then sent the javelin to 85.18m in the second attempt before passing on his third attempt. His fourth throw was a foul attempt before once again passing his fifth attempt. In the sixth attempt, he registered a throw of 80.04m, however, the first attempt was enough for him to secure a place in the Diamond League finals in Zurich next month as well at the 2023 World Championships.