Neeraj Chopra's First Reaction On World Championships Silver Medal: 'Hunger For Gold...'

In the buildup to the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra made an outstanding start to his 2022 season with a terrific performance at Paavo Nurmi Games and Stockholm Diamond League. Chopra finished second at the Paavo Nurmi Games, with a personal best of 89.30 meters. along with a new national record. Following the Paavo Nami Games, Chopra once again earned a silver medal at the Stockholm Diamond League with a record-breaking throw of 89.94 meters.

Cut to World Athletics Championship the 24-year-old wrote his name in the history books of Indian athletics by securing a silver medal in the men's Javelin Throw final on Sunday, July 24. This was India's first medal at World Championships after 19 years

Neeraj Chopra gained entry to the finals after breaching the automatic qualification mark in his very first attempt during the qualifiers. The Indian athlete fell behind after his first three attempts however his 88.13m throw in his fourth attempt put him in contention for the silver medal. He managed to hold onto the second position and create history.

Following the historic feat, Neeraj Chopra in his statement said, "Feeling great after winning the silver and at the next World Championship will try and do better than this. I would like to thank SAI, TOPS, Government who supported us, gave us a foreign coach, sent us outside for training and take part in an international competition. I hope we continue to get this kind of support and our country does well in sports. "

Neeraj Chopra was taking part in his second World Athletics Championships. Previously Neeraj Chopra had recorded a throw of 82.26m but failed to qualify for the final at the 2017 world championships in London. In 2019, Neeraj Chopra was forced to sit out due to elbow surgery. Chopra began with a foul throw in his very first attempt, however, he bounced back with two throws of 82.39m and 86.37m to be in the fourth position after three rounds.

The Indian athlete finally made the big breakthrough in the fourth round in which he registered a throw of 88.13m, which helped him jump to second place, the spot which he held on to till the end. The last two throws ended in fouls but he still walked away with silver. Neeraj Chopra's World Championships silver makes him only the second Indian athlete behind Anju Bobby George to achieve the feat.