Neeraj Chopra's Instagram Followers Grow By Over A Million After His Olympic Gold Win

Neeraj Chopra became an overnight sensation after clinching gold in the men's javelin throw finale of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. With his 87.58m throw, he consolidated the top spot in the final standings as none of the other participates could overhaul the 23-year-old's record.

As Neeraj Chopra gave a new recognition to athletics in India, it also had a tremendous impact on his fan following as well.

Neeraj Chopra's Instagram following

Not only did Neeraj Chopra become an overnight star across the nation but also on social media as it has now been learned that the javelin thrower's followers have grown by more than a million on Instagram.

A Twitterati had posted a screenshot of Neeraj Chopra's followers before the Tokyo Olympics that consisted of 204 posts, 143K followers & 161 following. However, what really stood out in the screenshot that was posted after Chopra's golden performance on Saturday was that the number of posts remained the same whereas, the people whom he was following decreased by one and came down to 160 but, the number of followers has shot up to 1.5M.

Here are a couple of other tweets as well which show that Chopra's followers have increased drastically on Instagram.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Neeraj Chopra's win in the men's Javelin Throw has soared up India's medal tally to seven now, surpassing the nation's earlier record of six medals bagged at the 2012's London Olympics. Not only did the athlete bag the elusive gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but also earned the nation its seccond medal after Abhinav Bindra (Beijing Olympics 2008). After six attempts at the final, Neeraj made his personal best record with an 87.58m throw and beat his opponents.

He became the youngest Indian to win the Olympic gold, the first in track-and-field to do so, and the only one to do it in his debut games. With Chopra's gold medal, India signed off the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with an overall tally of seven medals that also included two silver and four bronze.