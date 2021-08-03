Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Athletics Events Live

Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Wednesday, August 4 starting 5:35 AM IST onwards. Neeraj Chopra is currently ranked fourth in the world and made it to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East League meeting held in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Here are the live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event.

Neeraj Chopra is pitted in Group A along with A.M. Novac (Romania), I. El Sayed (Egypt), S.F. Huang (Chinese Taipei), J. Vetter (Germany), R. van Rooyen (South Africa), N. Rivasz-Toth (Hungary), T. Kuusela (Finland), P. Mialeshka (Belarus), E. Matusevicius (Lithuania), M. Shuey (United States), K. Amb (Sweden), C. Mrzyglod (Poland), V. Veselý (Czech Republic), L. Etelatalo (Finland) and G. Cakss (Latvia)

Tokyo Olympics: How does the qualification works?

The Javelin throw event will be two-phased. The first phase will see the throwers divided into two groups each and each thrower will have three attempts and the top 12 athletes will advance to the finals.

In the second phase, the throwers will once again get three attempts each with the best eight getting another three. The top three will be decided by the javelin thrower with the longest throw across six attempts in the second phase and the athlete with the longest throw wins the gold medal followed by a silver and bronze, respectively.

How to watch Olympics Athletics Events live: Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Live Streaming

The live streaming for Javelin Throw (Men’s javelin throw qualification) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin from 5:35 AM IST onwards and fans can watch the live-action on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Additionally, all Indian events will be live on Doordarshan. Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Live Streaming will be done by Sony Liv for OTT users.

Image credits: PTI