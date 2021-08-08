Neeraj Chopra's Kin Beam With Pride, Await To Welcome 'India's Son' After Tokyo Olympics

Preparations are in full swing at Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's village as the javelin thrower is set to return and is expected to get a grand welcome from his kin and the public. Celebrations have remained unabated ever since Neeraj Chopra clinched gold after a spectacular 87m throw which helped India add its first-ever gold medal in athletics and field events in the history of the OIlympics.

Speaking to Republic TV, a family member of Neeraj said,"Neeraj discussed with the family about his plan to win the Olympics. He had decided to get a gold medal before he left for the game".

"He entered the field like a lion and won the gold medal for India", the family said.

The people belonging to Neeraj Chopra's village have cited his achievement as an inspiration for the youngsters and are eagerly awaiting to receive the son of the country.

Neeraj Chopra's parents beam with pride

Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar Chopra expressed his happiness while speaking to Republic TV and said, "I would like to tell my son to perform better and bring another gold medal for India in the next Olympics. The nation expected from him that he will bring gold and he fulfilled it. He upheld the nation's pride and respect. So, I would like to thank everyone for wishing him on his historic feat. I cannot lift him up on my shoulders but I will welcome him in a grand way."

While Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi said, "Feeling so happy that I cannot even express. He had worked very hard. He was interested in sports since his childhood and he chose his own sports."

Neeraj Chopra's historic win

Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he won India's first gold medal at the games and ended his nation's 100-year long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Not only this, he became the first athlete to win gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics and became the second-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal for India at the mega-event.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were considered foul and the final throw was around 84 m high.

(Image credit: AP)