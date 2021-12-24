Neeraj Chopra's Message For Fans Wishing Him On His 24th B'day;'It's 23rd December Here'

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the history books of Indian athletics when he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 held this year. He won the medal when he was just 23-years-old and on Friday, December 24 the javelin thrower turned 24. Twitter was flooded with wishes for the star athlete and Neeraj Chopra himself thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

Neeraj Chopra birthday: Olympic medalist message for his fans

On Friday afternoon, Neeraj Chopra took to his Twitter handle and shared a 42-second video on Twitter thanking everyone for their wishes. Currently, Chopra is training in the USA and in the video he can be heard speaking about the date and time during stating that the time difference between both the countries is 13 hours. Neeraj Chopra was joined by his coach Klaus Bartonietz in the message who said "Namaste! Bohot bohot dhanyawaad," while Chopra recorded the message.

Thank you all for your warm wishes 😊 pic.twitter.com/CEehuK4S5z — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) December 24, 2021

Neeraj Chopra kickstarts preparations for the new season

Neeraj Chopra is in the USA on a 90-day off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California. The 23-year-old is preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre. The 90-day camp will end on March 4, 2022. The 2022 World Championships will be held in Oregon, USA, while the Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China.