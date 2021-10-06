Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold Medal-winning Javelin Could Fetch Rs 1 Crore In E-auction

23-year-old Neeraj Chopra brought immense pride to India, by winning the gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw event, during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Now, the javelin used by Chopra during his gold-medal triumph is all set to fetch Rs 1 crore or more, during an e-auction, which ends on October 7. Chopra gifted his javelin to the Indian Prime Minister Modi, during the felicitation ceremony of the Indian Olympics Contingent held on August 16, following which, the javelin along with the other Olympics equipment used by the Indian athletes were put up for an e-auction. Chopra's javelin is a fluorescent green coloured Valhalla 800 Hard NXS javelin which is manufactured by popular sports supplier Nordic Sports and is priced at Rs 80,000 in the market.

Chopra won the gold medal for India by throwing the javelin to a staggering distance of 87.58 m and became the first track and field athlete from India to clinch the gold medal. With all the endeavours achieved by using the javelin, the javelin has the highest quoted price of a little over Rs 1 crore. Along with Chopra’s javelin, another javelin to make it to the e-auction list was the one used by Sumit Antil to clinch the gold medal for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Antil won the gold medal in the javelin throw F64 category by tossing the spear to a distance of 68.55 m. Apart from the javelins, another attraction in the e-auction is the badminton racquet used by PV Sindhu to clinch the silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal.

PM Modi receives 15 gifts from Indian Olympians and Paralympians

PM Modi received 15 items used by the sportspersons who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The e-auction has over 1348 mementoes received by PM Modi, however, the most coveted ones are the 15 items, gifted by the Olympians and Paralympians. Another highly bid item in the e-auction is the Angavastra autographed by the Tokyo Olympics 2020 contingent, which is currently priced just at INR 90 lakh. Along with this, the white Angavastra autographed by the Indian Paralympic contingent also has the highest bid of INR 90 Lakh. Meanwhile, the hockey sticks signed by the Indian Women’s Hockey Team and Indian Men’s Hockey Team are also priced at an amount of INR 80 lakh each. The prices of the items are set to rise before the e-auction's completion on October 7.

(Image: AP)