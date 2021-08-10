Neeraj Chopra's Reveals He 'didn't Know What Javelin Is' In Old Interview, Clip Goes Viral

Neeraj Chopra, India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics, is now a national sporting superstar. But how did he get here? When others were pursuing more popular sports, what inspired him to pursue javelin? An old video of the Olympic gold medallist from Panipat, Haryana, has gone viral on the Internet. The video, which has Chopra talking about how he got into the sports, was shared on Twitter by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga of BJP.

Desi Chora Neeraj Chopra Old Interview pic.twitter.com/1g3wayNoJz — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 9, 2021

Neeraj Chopra's old interview goes viral

When the host asked, "How did javelin happen, tell us the narrative?" Chopra requested that the question be asked in Hindi, and then proceeded to tell his story. He said, "God made the decision for me. In my village (Khandra), I used to participate in a variety of sports. But when I got down to the ground and saw seniors tossing the javelin into the air, I decided to join in." He added, " I had no idea what a javelin was. It all started like that, and now I'm standing in front of you.” The video appears to be from a Star Sports event honouring athletes, and it has received over 11.8k likes and 75.4k views on Twitter, so far.

Neeraj Chopra on his long hair

During the time the video was shot, Chopra, who is now 23, was questioned about his hairstyle as he had long hair that covered most of his forehead. When asked if his long locks were inspired by a Bollywood star or cricketer Ishant Sharma, Chopra responded flatly, "None of them. Main khud hi apne baal lambe rakhta hun (No inspiration, I just keep my hair long).”

The athlete was once again questioned on his hairstyle on Monday, at a ceremony honouring him after his return from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra stated that his long hair was causing him trouble, saying, "Style baad mei ho jaayega, game pehle (style can come later, my game comes first).” He added, "It was causing me to sweat and it was dripping onto my eyes in a couple of competitions. I also tried using a hairband, but it kept falling off.”

Neeraj Chopra wins Gold

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal in the men's javelin throw brought an end to India's 100-year quest for a medal in athletics, and track and field. After the famous shooter Abhinav Bindra, Chopra became India's second-ever individual gold medallist at Olympic Games. Chopra brought his A-game to the event right from the start, breaking his qualification mark with a magnificent throw of 87.03 metres. It was followed quickly by an even more huge 87.58m throw, which put the other competitors' hopes to rest. His third throw measured 76.69 metres. Neeraj advanced to the second round with his second throw. Chopra's first two throws in the second round were foul, and his final throw was roughly 84 metres.

Picture Credit: PTI