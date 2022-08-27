Neeraj Chopra's Uncle Proud Of His Diamond League Win; 'Made Good Comeback From Injury'

All eyes were on Neeraj Chopra at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 as he was making his first appearance post-injury. The Olympic champion did not disappoint as he not only won the gold medal with a throw of 89.08m but also scripted history in the process. The athlete from Haryana became the first India to win a Diamond League event. Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bheem Chopra while speaking to Republic TV looked ecstatic with his performance.

Neeraj looked confident ahead of Lausanne Diamond League 2022: Bheem Chopra

Neeraj Chopra's throw of 89.08m at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 was his third-best throw of his career. The other two best throw of 89.30m and 89.94m have also come in this season only. Speaking of the performance, Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bheem Chopra said, "It feels great that he won the first medal for India in the Diamond League. He made a good comeback from injury. I spoke to him two days back and he looked to be in good mood. He said that the preparations went well and I will make a good throw."

Talking about his comeback from the injury he added, "After suffering an injury during World Championships he missed out on Commonwealth Games but he did proper rehab and recovered well after which he put in extra effort to get the result."

Neeraj Chopra's 2022 season so far

The 24-year-old started his 2022 season winning a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a national record-breaking throw of 89.30. He followed it up with a gold medal at Kuortane Games 2022 with a throw of 86.69m. During the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League Neeraj Chopra had finished in second place with a national record throw of 89.94m. At the World Championships in Oregon USA, Chopra qualified for the final with a throw of 88.39m. He won the silver medal in the final with a throw of 88.13m Oregon.