Neeraj Wins Gold, Rijiju Remembers Milkha Singh; Says 'Wish You Lived Till Olympics 2020'

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday remembered sprint legend, Milkha Singh after India won its first gold medal in athletics through Neeraj Chopra in Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister posted a video of Milkha Singh, in which the athlete was expressing his wish to see India win an athletics gold.

While stating that he is in tears, while posting this video, Kiren Rijiju said that he wished that Milkha Singh had lived at least till Tokyo Olympics 2020 to witness this fulfilling and special moment.

Kiren Rijiju remembers Milkha Singh

In the video posted by the former Sports Minister, Milkha Singh could be heard saying: "It's my last wish to see someone, a man or woman to win a gold in athletics for India at Olympics and to see the tricolour at the top. Hearing the Indian National Anthem at the Olympics will make me happy.

Milkha Singh passed away on June 18 at the age of 91. This statement by Rijiju comes after 23-year-old Neera Chopra on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra had thrown Javelin at a distance of 87.58 m to pick the gold. India has now won 7 medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals. Neeraj Chopra had announced his arrival in style in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday when he threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final in his first attempt.

