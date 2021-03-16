Nelson Agholor Contract: How Much Is The WR's New Salary And Net Worth?

The New England Patriots seem to have made another impactful addition to their team for the upcoming NFL season. As per reports, the team has signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Agholor, who was a free agent, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots.

Nelson Agholor contract

According to reports, the two-year deal will be worth $26 million. Additional reports explain that the deal has a base value of $11 million, while incentives worth $13 million can be added every year. Last season, Agholor played on the veteran minimum amount. Apart from the Agholor contract, the team has also agreed to a contract with free agent tight end Jonnu Smith along with deals with outside linebacker Matthew Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux.

Nelson Agholor stats

Agholor might be a much-needed addition to the Patriots, widely benefiting their depth. Last season (probably his best), Agholor tallied 48 receptions for career-high 896 yards and 8 touchdowns – also tied with his career-high. Last season, he played 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Nelson Agholor draft

In an incredible Nelson Agholor draft story, he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 20th overall pick back in 2015. The 27-year-old wideout spent the initial five seasons of his career with the team. The Patriots could benefit from Agholor's speed this year.

Nelson Agholor stats and net worth info

According to sources, the Nelson Agholor net worth stands at $8.8 million. He has won the Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, and had 9 receptions for 84 yards in the game. He was with the Eagles for five seasons before moving to the Raiders. Per Spotrac, he has earned $19,879,802 in his six-season NFL career.

