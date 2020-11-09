NEP Vs NJY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Live

The New England Patriots will square off against New York Jets in what will be the first of two 2020 meetings. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 am IST on Tuesday, November 10. Here is our NEP vs NYJ Dream11 prediction, probable NEP vs NYJ playing 11, top picks and our NEP vs NYJ Dream11 team.

Also Read | Nats Make Their Pitch To Biden, Invite Him To Throw 1st Ball

NEP vs NYJ Dream11 Prediction: NEP vs NYJ Dream11 team and preview

New England's 67 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second most over any single opponent, trailing only the 74 wins over Buffalo. In head to head meetings between the two sides, the Patriots are at 67, while New York is at 54 with one 1 tie. The Jets are weak in the passing game and with too many of their players injured, New York will be left with few options in the offence.

Game day roster update.@E_Scal recaps the Patriots downgrades for #NEvsNYJ: https://t.co/pwygbkXPdh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2020

NEP vs NYJ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Time: 6:45 AM IST

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Also Read l Tom Brady Trolled Heavily Online After Buccaneers' 3-38 Blowout Loss To Saints

NEP vs NYJ live: Injury news

Sam Darnold is doubtful with an injury to his throwing shoulder and so is Sam Ficken. The New York Jets will also be without LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) who were both limited throughout practices this past week after suffering injuries in the game at Buffalo last week.

CB Stephon Gilmore, meantime, will miss his second straight game because of a knee injury that also kept him out of the lineup at Buffalo in Week 8. WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) and rookie RB J.J. Taylor (illness) are ruled out too.

Also Read | Josh Allen, Bills Torch Seahawks Defense In 44-34 Win

NEP vs NYJ Dream11 team

Quarterback: C Newton (VC)

Running backs: L bell, S Michel,

Wide receivers: B Berrios, J Crowder, N Harry

Tight ends: R Izzo, D Asiasi

Defence: D McCourthy, A Phillips, D McDougald, P Desir (C)

NEP vs NYJ match prediction

Our NEP vs NYJ match prediction is that the New England Patriots will pick up a much-needed win.

Also Read | Chase Elliot Net Worth: How Much Is The NASCAR Driver Worth?

Note: The NEP vs NYJ Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NEP vs NYJ Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: New York Jets Twitter