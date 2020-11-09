NEP Vs NJY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Live

Quick links:
The New England Patriots will square off against New York Jets in what will be the first of two 2020 meetings. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 am IST on Tuesday, November 10. Here is our NEP vs NYJ Dream11 prediction, probable NEP vs NYJ playing 11, top picks and our NEP vs NYJ Dream11 team.
Also Read | Nats Make Their Pitch To Biden, Invite Him To Throw 1st Ball
New England's 67 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second most over any single opponent, trailing only the 74 wins over Buffalo. In head to head meetings between the two sides, the Patriots are at 67, while New York is at 54 with one 1 tie. The Jets are weak in the passing game and with too many of their players injured, New York will be left with few options in the offence.
Game day roster update.@E_Scal recaps the Patriots downgrades for #NEvsNYJ: https://t.co/pwygbkXPdh— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2020
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 6:45 AM IST
Venue: MetLife Stadium
Also Read l Tom Brady Trolled Heavily Online After Buccaneers' 3-38 Blowout Loss To Saints
Sam Darnold is doubtful with an injury to his throwing shoulder and so is Sam Ficken. The New York Jets will also be without LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) who were both limited throughout practices this past week after suffering injuries in the game at Buffalo last week.
CB Stephon Gilmore, meantime, will miss his second straight game because of a knee injury that also kept him out of the lineup at Buffalo in Week 8. WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) and rookie RB J.J. Taylor (illness) are ruled out too.
Coming soon to primetime.#NEvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/fw5VbHHfQv— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 9, 2020
Also Read | Josh Allen, Bills Torch Seahawks Defense In 44-34 Win
Quarterback: C Newton (VC)
Running backs: L bell, S Michel,
Wide receivers: B Berrios, J Crowder, N Harry
Tight ends: R Izzo, D Asiasi
Defence: D McCourthy, A Phillips, D McDougald, P Desir (C)
Our NEP vs NYJ match prediction is that the New England Patriots will pick up a much-needed win.
Also Read | Chase Elliot Net Worth: How Much Is The NASCAR Driver Worth?