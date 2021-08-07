Netizens' Art Perfectly Captures The Real Essence Of Neeraj Chopra's Win At Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra’s stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics left the nation in awe of the athlete. He clinched the gold medal for India with his best attempt of a whooping 87.58. Chopra’s gold is a historic moment as it marks India’s first gold medal in athletics and second gold overall. He made it to the men’s Javelin Throw final after maintaining his lead in the qualifiers. Netizens across the country were ecstatic after the win and took to social media to congratulate Chopra in a unique manner; through art.

Soon after Neeraj Chopra’s win, artists on Instagram quickly illustrated works of art to applaud Chopra for his victory and show him how proud the whole nation is feeling. A netizen took to the social media platform and posted an art piece with Neeraj Chopra throwing the javelin. The background of the picture was the tricolour Indian flag. The image was captioned, ‘And then comes that goosebump moment.❣️❣️’

Another work of art featured a silhouette of the athlete. The picture also contained the words, ‘Gold for India.’ The artist tagged Neeraj Chopra in the post and called his performance historic.

An Instagram user thanked Chopra for making India proud. They posted a more traditional black and white drawing of the athlete in a notebook.

One of the artists online took to Instagram to post ‘quick’ work of art of Chopra. They mentioned in the caption, ‘Quick one. Time taken - 1. 5 hrs’

Cartoonist Satish Acharya could not pass up the opportunity to sketch a piece on Neeraj Chopra’s historic win. His art work showcased Chopra throwing the javelin with India citizens seated on it cheering ‘Farther Farther’. He called Chopra the ‘Golden Boy’ in the caption.

Another netizen posted a unique piece of digital art and captioned the post, ‘He unleashed the new page of history to make the 1.3 billions of India proud... The sweat and blood for a long wait....🥇’

An artist also illustrated an art piece of Chopra throwing the javelin towards the sun, which is represented by a gold medal in the picture.

Image: Rahel_Vackachan & Neeraj_Chopra/Instagram