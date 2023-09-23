Netizens Have A Field Day As Surprise Visitor Checks In At Pit Garage During MotoGP Bharat

The highly anticipated inaugural MotoGP race in India is set to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Sunday, September 24. Ahead of the main event, a sprint race was organized for all riders on Saturday. However, it wasn't just the race that garnered attention; a comical incident unfolded inside the KTM Factory Racing's garage, quickly becoming a viral sensation on social media.

This is the first time the MotoGP is being held in India

A total of 11 teams and 22 riders are taking part

The main event is slated to be held on Sunday

Monkey menace at Buddh International Circuit

As KTM Factory Racing's rider Jack Miller geared up for the MotoGP practice session on Friday, an unexpected guest made an appearance in his pit garage. A monkey had perched itself high on the wall, taking everyone by surprise.

Recalling the incident, Miller shared, "I was watching the Moto3 session. The TV is quite high on the wall, and cables were going over the galvanising tray and into the wall. I sat there and saw something out of the corner of my eye. I initially thought it was a dog before I realised it was a monkey! When I say monkey, it was not a small monkey but a really big one like a baboon. We threw some bananas, and he hasn’t come back, so hopefully, we will find out tonight."

The Australian rider humorously added, "One of the mechanics had a coffee mishap yesterday, and we couldn't figure out what caused it. I think we may have just uncovered the culprit."

On Saturday, Jorge Martin, a top contender in the MotoGP championship, secured the first-place position in the 11-lap sprint race leading up to the Indian Grand Prix. This outstanding performance solidified him as the clear favorite for the main event, which will take place at the Buddh International Circuit on Sunday.

Image: X/KTMRacing