Netizens, Including Pakistan Journalist, Laud PM Modi's Gesture For Emotional Pooja Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of consoling an emotional Pooja Gehlot has received praise from everyone, including netizens, who lauded PM Modi's appreciation for the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist.

Wrestler Pooja Gehlot while speaking to the media got emotional as she could only win a bronze medal in the wrestling event. Apologising to her country's people, she expressed regret that the national anthem could not be played at her event.

"I went till the semi-finals and lost. I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them", Gehlot said as she broke down before the camera.

Consoling star wrestler, PM Modi said, "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead...keep shining!" the prime minister said.

Absolutely @narendramodi Ji. No doubt about it. Your this approach and encouragement to our sports fraternity will go long way in developing our sports and will pay way to create many more sport stars in coming days, which will bring laurels to Nation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Vo2BuRUnUa — Gowthaman (@sgowthaman) August 7, 2022

Netizens have heaped praises on PM Modi's outstanding gesture to console the sportsperson. "You love him OR hate him but this one is the best and cutest thing any athlete would like to hear... myself being an athlete I know how it feels and when grind so hard and have to satisfy yourself in less than top most position," a Twitterati said.

You love him OR hate him but this one is the best and cuttest thing any athlete would like to hear... myself being an athlete I know how it feels and when grind so hard and have to satisfy yourself in less then top most position 💯 https://t.co/AOy0s3dbDj — Prathama 🇮🇳 (@Prathama_35) August 7, 2022

Another said, "It's great that the highest authority in the country is having her back. She's amazing and deserves all our love!"

It's great that the highest authority in the country is having her back.

She's amazing and deserves all our love! https://t.co/1w6XBVAlUO — Simmi Chhabra (@chhabra_simmi) August 7, 2022

One user went on to say, "Absolutely@narendramodi Ji. No doubt about it. Your this approach and encouragement to our sports fraternity will go long way in developing our sports and will pay way to create many more sport stars in coming days, which will bring laurels to Nation

Absolutely @narendramodi Ji. No doubt about it. Your this approach and encouragement to our sports fraternity will go long way in developing our sports and will pay way to create many more sport stars in coming days, which will bring laurels to Nation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Vo2BuRUnUa — Gowthaman (@sgowthaman) August 7, 2022

Pakistan journalist Shiraz Hassan also lauded PM Modi's heartwarming gesture. He also questioned if Pakistani Prime Minister or President have any idea about their athletes in Commonwealth Games.

"This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever saw such message for Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals? #CWG22," he said.

This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her.

Ever saw such message for Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals? #CWG22 https://t.co/kMqKKaju0M — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) August 7, 2022

Here are some more Twitter reactions

Dang. May not agree with his politics but this is an incredible thing for a head of state to say to a sportsperson..



A+. https://t.co/maaL2BJ03d — Dallas Cricket (@DallasCricket) August 7, 2022

Thats called #leader ....jis din opposition party ka ek bhi leader @narendramodi ka 10% bhi ho gya na us din se m usko vote dene ke liye sochne lgunga.#PoojaGehlot please dont feel sad

you are champ for us#CWG22 #CommonwealthGames22 https://t.co/9voyqshx2B — 🪓 देहाती वत्स 🪓 (@DehatiVats) August 7, 2022

This! This strong personal support, the kind of positive intention he brings to the table...! Totally Adore our PM ☺ https://t.co/UYe92JYkGS — Rachana Sathe (@RachanaSathe4) August 7, 2022

Such small gesture helps greatly in boosting the morale of any athlete....kudos to our PM @narendramodi for taking interest in sports and speaking to athletes https://t.co/TD65lA3VPS — Ashish Mishra🇮🇳 (@Scorpion_Ashish) August 7, 2022

You are truly People’s PM sir! Never ever did a PM respect and encourage its people in the past as you do.

Salute 🫡 https://t.co/k68QZjECWQ — डॉ.विनीता🇮🇳 (@vinitabasantani) August 7, 2022

This is what makes #PMmodi different from all other PMs we have had. He stands with our sportsmen like no one ever did.



We are proud of #PoojaGehlot. Even participating and training for such tough games is an achievement. You have won bronze. It's a huge #success. https://t.co/bwDdR9ki1g — Tarangini das 🇮🇳🚩 (@Tarangini_das47) August 7, 2022