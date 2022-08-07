Last Updated:

Netizens, Including Pakistan Journalist, Laud PM Modi's Gesture For Emotional Pooja Gehlot

Netizens have heaped praises on PM Modi's outstanding gesture to console the sportsperson. Pakistan journalist also lauded PM Modi's heartwarming gesture.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of consoling an emotional Pooja Gehlot has received praise from everyone, including netizens, who lauded PM Modi's appreciation for the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist.

Wrestler Pooja Gehlot while speaking to the media got emotional as she could only win a bronze medal in the wrestling event. Apologising to her country's people, she expressed regret that the national anthem could not be played at her event. 

"I went till the semi-finals and lost. I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here... But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them", Gehlot said as she broke down before the camera. 

Consoling star wrestler, PM Modi said,  "Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead...keep shining!" the prime minister said.

Netizens have heaped praises on PM Modi's outstanding gesture to console the sportsperson. "You love him OR hate him but this one is the best and cutest thing any athlete would like to hear... myself being an athlete I know how it feels and when grind so hard and have to satisfy yourself in less than top most position," a Twitterati said.

Another said, "It's great that the highest authority in the country is having her back. She's amazing and deserves all our love!"

One user went on to say, "Absolutely@narendramodi Ji. No doubt about it. Your this approach and encouragement to our sports fraternity will go long way in developing our sports and will pay way to create many more sport stars in coming days, which will bring laurels to Nation

Pakistan journalist Shiraz Hassan also lauded PM Modi's heartwarming gesture. He also questioned if Pakistani Prime Minister or President have any idea about their athletes in Commonwealth Games.

"This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever saw such message for Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals? #CWG22," he said.

