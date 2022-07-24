Netizens Pour In Wishes As Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra cemented his name in history again on Sunday, July 24, as he bagged a Silver medal in the men's Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m. Notably, Neeraj Chopra becomes only the second Indian athlete after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships and the first to win a silver medal.

Following this, Neeraj Chopra’s fans took to Twitter to congratulate him for the magnificent throw.

Netizens praise the Javelin thrower

Fans of Neeraj Chopra were all praises for the silver-medalist as the news about his win at the World Athletics Championships broke on the internet. One of the fans said, "Neeraj wins the Silver medal. He created History by becoming 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships with the best attempt of 88.13m in Javelin Throw Final."

Neeraj wins SILVER medal 🥳🥳🥳

Neeraj Chopra creates HISTORY by becoming 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships with best attempt of 88.13m in Javelin Throw Final.

👉 Andersen Peters won Gold (90.46m) #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/hEo9G0i0ly — sanjay singh (@join2sanjay) July 24, 2022

Another fan exclaimed similar sentiments as he said, "The historic moment. India's first medal ever by a male athlete at World Athletics Championship and another first in Neeraj Chopra's glorious career. Anju Bobby George is no longer a lone WCH medallist."

The historic moment. India's first medal ever by a male athlete at World Athletics Championship and another first in Neeraj Chopra's glorious career. Anju Bobby George is no longer a lone WCH medallist #WCHOregon22 https://t.co/VOatEY5K18 — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) July 24, 2022

One of the other Twitter users also wrote, "Neeraj Chopra continues the juggernaut. Becomes the first Indian man to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. 88.13m won him a Silver. What a Legend."

Neeraj Chopra continues the juggernaut. Becomes the first Indian man to win a medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. 88.13m won him a🥈. What a man 👏🏻 #Legend — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) July 24, 2022

Another of Chopra's fans said, "Neeraj Chopra has another first to his name. First Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Bravo Neeraj Chopra. What a comeback!"

Neeraj Chopra has another first to his name. First Indian to win a silver medal at the World athletics Championships. Bravo @Neeraj_chopra1 what a comeback! https://t.co/HsfOZlWeak — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) July 24, 2022

One more user commented, "Here's that moment when Neeraj Chopra created history, becoming the first Indian man to medal at the Athletics World Championships. After one of his worst starts to competition this season, he was out of the podium after three throws before throwing 88.13m which secured him Silver."

Here's that moment when Neeraj Chopra created history, becoming the first 🇮🇳 man to medal at the Athletics World Championships. After one of his worst starts to a competition this season, he was out of the podium after three throws before throwing 88.13m that secured him a 🥈 pic.twitter.com/Pr9L0jgip5 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal at World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final round with a season-best throw of 89.94m. Coming to the finals, the Olympic Champion (Chopra) started the event with a fouled throw in his first attempt. After the end of the first attempt, it was Anderson Peters of Granada who was in the lead with 90.21 m. In his second attempt, the 24-year-old threw the javelin at a distance of 82.39m. In the third attempt, Neeraj Chopra hit the mark of 86.37m and kept himself in medal contention. Chopra made a big comeback in his fourth attempt with a massive throw of 88.13m moving him to the second spot. The fifth and the sixth attempt ended as fouls.