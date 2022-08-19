Netizens Taunt Babar Azam Over Weight Gain: 'Work On Fitness If You Want To Play Till 37'

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is currently leading the team in the Netherlands where the Men in Green are playing three-match ODI series. Having already pocked the series by winning the first two matches, Pakistan will look to inflict a whitewash on the host. While Babar Azam is having a great run with the bat, the Pakistan skipper was brutally trolled by fans over a couple of pictures.

Babar Azam started the series against the Netherlands scoring 74 in the first ODI as Pakistan edged out the Netherlands by 16 runs. In the last ODI match, Azam scored yet another half-century with Pakistan winning the match by 7 wickets. The Pakistan skipper during the tour posted a few photographs of himself on Twitter. While he looks pretty dapper in the photos, fans felt that the Pakistan skipper had put on a few kilos.



Your persona makes the way 🪄 pic.twitter.com/LKij6mJnIo — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 17, 2022

Here's what fans had to say about his fitness.

Bhai fitness pr focus krain Baki ap favourite Hain love u king... — Faiz Ur Rehman Ali Khan (@FaizUrRehmanAl1) August 17, 2022

Work more on fitness if you want to play till 36-37 mate — Nikhil Rajput (@wtf_nikkk) August 17, 2022

Bhai pait bahir aarha ha iss ka kuch karo.. Rohit sharma na ban jana.. — Aman Ullah 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@AmanUll06574597) August 17, 2022

He is thinking i m looking , dude it's motapa dudes 👓 pic.twitter.com/22fQ7QF8ma — Nazma Khan 🇵🇰 (@khnazma77) August 17, 2022

Babar Azam stats

Following the Netherland tour, Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup where his team will clash with arch-rivals India in a blockbuster match on August 28. If the two teams manage to progress from their group they can continue their rivalry by facing each other at least twice during the tournament.

Coming to stats Babar has scored 3122 runs in 42 Test matches at an average of 47.30, which includes seven centuries. He has scored 4573 runs in 91ODI games at a strike rate of 90.16and an average of 59.38. The Pakistan skipper has also scored 2686 runs in 74 T20I games at a strike rate of 129.4. He has also scored 17 ODI centuries and one hundred in the T20Is.

Babar Azam extends lead in ICC ODI men's ranking

In the recent ODI men's ranking, Babar Azam has increased his lead to the top of the table following his recent half century against the Netherlands. Babar had taken over the top spot from former India skipper Virat Kohli in April last year and in the current rankings, his lead at the top has increased to 91 rating points. The Pakistan captain has a total of 891 rating points. Following him on the list is his Pakistan teammate Imam-ul-Haq, who has 800 rating points under his belt. Recently Azam retained his position as the No1 player in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings and he has got 818 rating points. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is at the No.2 spot and Babar’s teammate Mohammad Rizwan is at the No.3 position.