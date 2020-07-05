'Neutral' RK Anand's Appeal Overlooked By Mittal; Still Engages In Bitter Exchanges

Even after IOA senior vice president and legal committee chairman RK Anand's intervention and appeal for "peace and tranquility" in IOA, vice president Sudhanshu Mittal continued in bitter exchanges with scathing letters directed to IOA president Narendra Batra with an equally strong reply to Anand.

In a letter to Anand dated July 4, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Mittal wrote: "Though your mail is well-intended, the content disappoint me. Your failure to advice the President on his violations of the Constitution of the IOA and its rules and regulations surprises me. While you have quoted 16.1.4 and 18.3, You have remained silent on the distinction between proposing and appointing. Further, you have failed to specify under which rule was the term of ethics commission and other commission reduced

from four years to 2 years."

On this, Anand replied back:

"I am no body to advise anyone but my mail is in reference to powers of President. I referred to various provisions of

constituted. My mail doesn’t talk of ethics commission as the matter is pending in High court. Pls take it I am not for anyone either for or against. My mail is to bring peace and Tranquility. I have great regards for you."

On Saturday morning Anand had written a mail to all IOA members asking to restore peace and normalcy and stop infighting.

His message was quite clear: "From the last month or so, I have been watching various mails circulated to all members in reference to the power of President IOA about his powers to appoint committees and commissions I sincerely feel that we all should stop sending such type of mails challenging the powers of the President."

He further observed: "I have been associated with IOA nearly 35 years rather more. I have never seen such bitterness and language used in these mails. Its high time all r requested with folded hands to stop this bitterness and stop all kinds of mails against each other in order to resolve the controversy. We all have a copy of the constitution of IOA and let’s apply our mind cools and with calmness."

He further appealed to all IOA members to: "go through three rules I would like to quote; 16.1: Duties of President: The president shall be head of IOA He shall guide the IOA in all it’s activities. He shall exercise superintendence over the office bearers and members of EC and other commissions in the discharge of its duties. He shall have overall powers of supervision over the working of the associations and its efficient administration."

He mentioned: "16.1.4: The president may propose the formation of various commissions/committees subject to ratification by the EC and/or the General meeting. 18.3. Other commissions/committees: All required commissions/committees will be formed by the President to be ratified by the EC or by the annual/special general meeting."

He observed that: "We don’t have to go anywhere but to look at these three rules drafted by you all and that’s binding on you. None of the members or EC or AGM can override the thrash powers of the President unless you resort to an amendment of rules as per provisions laid down by you. The president has appointed commissions and committees in its wisdom while exercising powers derived from the rules referred to above and all are ratified by the EC and AGM. Why raise any controversy on the powers of President? They all are to function unhindered by anyone including himself."

I finally ended requesting and concluding that: "I request all members to think coolly and with sense of regards to everyone. We all should stop all kinds of emails to vitiate the atmosphere of the working of IOA. Please don’t harm the Institution. if Institution goes we all are gone. Let's behave with calmness. We are all brothers and all our difference can be sorted out by the core committee constituted by you. All are senior members therein. Let’s not bring hard to IOA.

It’s very unfortunate that one of the Vice President had to resort to file writ petition which could have been avoided. All issues can be sorted out by discussions. Let’s all try and create an atmosphere of creating clean and honest IOA. I have seen the minutes of 2017 nd that of Special AGM of August 2018. First of all, AGM can’t go against the specific provisions of the Constitution. Even otherwise resolution of August 2018 is final. It gives all powers to constitute more committees and commissions. You all have authorized the president to do so. Therefore all commissions and committees should be legally allowed to function independently without any interference even by the president as you all have ratified it, My only wish is to bring calmness in IOA. We are all brothers and let’s not wash dirty linen in Courts or public. I am getting a lot of calls and I owe my duty as senior Vice President to please stop all mails. Let’s all sit and finalize.I don’t wish to offend or defend anyone. It’s my utter desire to bring peace and follow all protocols of the Olympic movement."

Image credits: PTI / Twitter