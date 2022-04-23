'Never Seen That': Netizens React As Pigeon Interrupts Snooker Game In UK | WATCH

The World Snooker Championship was put to a halt on Friday when a pigeon entered the Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and sat on a table. The bird halted play during a second-round encounter between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao in the United Kingdom, where the championship is being held. The game was paused for a few minutes after a pigeon flew inside the auditorium and sat on the edge of the table, on which Selby and Bingtao were playing their fixture.

The incident occurred during a brief break between Selby and Bingtao's preparations for the game's sixth frame. The surprise guest sat for a few moments on the table before flying away. The Crucible's staff then assisted the pigeon in exiting the auditorium through the player's entrance. Selby then jokingly told the crowd that the pigeon had gone to the dressing room, eliciting laughter from the audience.

"We have seen some things at the Crucible before but we have never seen that. Well I never. How on earth are they going to get it out?" commentator Rob Walker was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

A World Snooker Championship match was interrupted after an invasion by a... 🐦. pic.twitter.com/cJlKLXzVCc — ESPN Asia (@ESPNAsia) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens have also stormed social media platforms to comment on the bizarre incident that took place during the World Snooker Championship. Here's how people on the internet reacted to the incident.

Most exciting thing to happen in snooker in the history of the sport — Ryan Murton (@ryan_murton) April 22, 2022

Could we get one of the commentators to try catch him?

Imagine watching a Pidgeon being chased by a Parrott 😁 — Dpl (@Diarmuidthe2nd) April 22, 2022

Amazing how one slightly lost pigeon can bring more entertainment to a game of snooker than Mark Selby — Dpl (@Diarmuidthe2nd) April 22, 2022

I guess it got tired of hovering above the table holding a camera 🤣 — David Thompson (@SweatyKen048) April 22, 2022

Selby vs Bingtao

The match resumed after Selby and Bingtao received the green signal from the official to start the play. Bingtao, who was leading 3-2 after the end of the fifth frame, advanced his lead to 4-2 by winning the sixth frame against the defending champion following the incident involving the pigeon. Selby hasn't been in the best of form in recent months, but he is still one of the top snooker players in the world.

Image: Twitter/ESPNAsia

