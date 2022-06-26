'New Image Of Indian Sports': PM Modi Hails Neeraj Chopra, Labels Mithali As 'inspiration'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded sports achievers in his 90th edition of Mann ki Baat while showering praise on Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and former India Women's Team skipper Mithali Raj. PM Modi also spoke about the Khelo India Youth Games celebration and the records set by athletes during the competition.

PM Modi lauds former India women cricketer Mithali Raj & athlete Neeraj Chopra

Following the Gold medal effort at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra was recently back on the field and took part in Paavo Nurmi Games and Kuortane Games in Finland. The Olympic gold medalist in Javelin secured a silver medal at Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m, while during the Kuortane Games Chopra, he secured a gold medal with an 86.69m throw. Speaking about Indian athletes' recent performance PM Narendra Modi said that " Neeraj Chopra made headlines yet again. After Olympics, he continues to create records one after another. By winning the silver medal at Paavo Nurmi Games and a gold medal at Kuortane Games Chopra has increased the pride of the nation"

Talking about Mithali Raj, PM Narendra Modi said, " Mithali Raj's retirement from cricket got sports lovers emotional. Mithali is no ordinary athlete she is an inspiration for many young athletes. I congratulate Mithali for her future endeavour".

PM Narendra Modi on Khelo India Youth Games and Chess Olympiad

The recently held Khelo India Youth Games was a true celebration of sports where new records were created and some outstanding sporting performances were also witnessed. A total of 12 records were broken during the Khelo India games with 11 of them getting registered in name of female athletes. Speaking of the same, PM Modi during 'Mann ki Baat' stated that the special feature of Khelo India Youth Games was that too many such talents have emerged, who are from very ordinary families. These players have struggled a lot in their lives and have reached this stage of success. Parents of these athletes are the main reason behind their success during the games.

PM Narendra Modi during his speech lauded the youth for their progressive and superlative performances in sports. He also said that owing to the performance of athletes, the image of Indian sports is also emerging. The Prime minister also spoke about the upcoming Chess Olympiad tournament in India starting on July 28. The tournament will feature more than 180 countries, including India.

Image: PIB.GOV.IN/AP