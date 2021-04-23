New NFL Number Rules Leave Tom Brady Furious As Veteran QB Calls Rule Change "Dumb"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has said that one of the NFL rule change is going to "make for a lot of bad football." The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to social media to criticise the rule that eases restrictions on approved jersey numbers for positions. Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced a number of rules and league policy changes for the upcoming season.

What are NFL new rules for 2021? New NFL number rules explained

On Wednesday, the NFL announced several rules and league policy changes, including one which would expand the allowed numbers that certain player positions can use for their jerseys. Specifically, multiple positions can now use single-digit jersey numbers for the first time, including running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, and linebackers. Specifically, multiple positions can now use single-digit jersey numbers for the first time, including running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, and linebackers.

.@NFL owners approved a rule change proposed by the @Chiefs expanding jersey number options for certain positions.



Quarterbacks, punters and kickers are now eligible to wear Nos. 1-19; defensive backs are eligible to wear 1-49; running backs, full backs, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers are eligible to wear 1-49 and 80-89; offensive linemen are eligible to wear 50-79; defensive linemen are eligible to wear 50-79 and 90-99, and linebackers are eligible to wear 1-59 and 90-99.

Tom Brady slams new NFL number rules

Just a day after the new NFL rules were announced, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady took to Instagram to announce that he was not at all in favour of the new NFL jersey number changes. On his Instagram story, Brady wrote, "Good luck trying to block the right people now. Going to make for a lot of bad football." That caption was superimposed on a table that showed the acceptable ranges of jersey numbers with the adopted rule.

He later took to Twitter as well to slam the new jersey number rules and called it 'dumb'. “Why not let the lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have coloured jerseys…why not wear the same number?…Dumb.” wrote the 43-year-old.

Brady’s point appears to be an issue that other coaches have reportedly raised on the topic. Specifically, the concern is that player positions with more general numbering could create confusion in blocking schemes and might lead to more free rushers on quarterbacks.

