New York Islanders Promote Rick Kowalsky To Head Coach At Bridgeport Of AHL

The New York Islanders promoted Rick Kowalsky to head coach of the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

The Islanders announced the move on Thursday, days after Brent Thompson left to join the Anaheim Ducks’ coaching staff. Kowalsky had served as Bridgeport’s assistant coach the past two seasons.

Before joining the Islanders’ organization, he spent three seasons on the New Jersey Devils coaching staff from 2018-21.

Kowalsky was the coach of the Devils’ AHL in Binghamton (2017-18) and Albany (2010-17). He led the Devils to consecutive playoff berths in 2016 and 2017. He was the AHL Coach of the Year in 2016.

The Canadian served as the coach of New Jersey’s ECHL affiliate, the Trenton Devils and Trenton Titans, from 2006-10.

Kowalsky played 12 seasons in the professional minor leagues as a forward.