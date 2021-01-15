New York Jets Hire Robert Saleh As First Muslim Head Coach In NFL History

The New York Jets made NFL history when they signed Robert Saleh as their head coach on Thursday (Friday IST). Saleh has seen his stocks rise over the years due to his work with the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive coordinator. The 41-year-old will sign a five-year deal, becoming the first Muslim head coach in the league's history.

Robert Saleh contract: New York Jets hire first Muslim head coach in NFL history

The New York Jets in a statement confirmed the hiring of Robert Saleh as their first-team coach in the NFL. The 41-year-old replaces Adam Gase at the helm, who was fired by the Jets on January 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons. Saleh was the first of the nine known candidates New York interviewed remotely to meet with chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai and general manager Joe Douglas at the Jets' facility in Florham Park, New Jersey and since then was touted as a favourite for the job. The Jets also had an in-person meeting with Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Wednesday night and Thursday morning but after Smith left without a deal, New York had internal discussions and opted to hire Saleh.

We've reached an agreement in principle with Robert Saleh to become our head coach.



— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2021

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, a Muslim civil rights advocacy group, no Muslim had ever been hired as a head coach by an NFL franchise before Saleh. The 41-year-old, a native of Dearborn, Michigan has his roots in Lebanon and is the third American Arab coach in the history of the league. Saleh follows the footsteps of Abe Gibran and Rich Kotite, who are both of Lebanese descent, according to the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. Gibran was the head coach of the Chicago Bears for three seasons (1972 to 1974), while Kotite ran the Philadelphia Eagles for four seasons (1991-94) and the Jets for two seasons (1995-96).

New #Jets HC Robert Saleh is now the first Muslim-American head coach in NFL history. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2021

The 41-year-old has spent the past four years in Santa Clara, California, transforming the 49ers' defence. In the season before his arrival, the 49ers ranked dead last in total yards surrendered, and the numbers improved to 24th and 13th in his next two seasons, before skyrocketing to second and fifth in the league the last two seasons. While San Francisco missed the playoffs, Saleh’s work with a banged-up and short-handed defence made him a popular candidate among the teams looking for a coach.

(Image Courtesy: AP)