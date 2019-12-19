New York Yankees Make Room For Gerrit Cole By Letting Go Of Chance Adams

The New York Yankees have officially announced the signing of Gerrit Cole on Wednesday in a nine-year, $324 million deal. The franchise has let go of Chance Adams to make space for Gerrit Cole on their roster. Adams was once one of the most talented prospects at the Yankees but has failed to deliver in several chances in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Today, the Yankees announced they have signed RHP Gerrit Cole to a 9-year contract extending through the 2028 season with a player opt-out following the 2024 season.



To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Chance Adams has been DFA’d. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 18, 2019

New York Yankees let go Chance Adams to accommodate Gerrit Cole

Chance Adams has been with the New York Yankees since he was picked up in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He struggled in his early MLB opportunities, allowing 30 earned runs in just 33 frames over the past two seasons. Chance Adams has spent most of the previous three campaigns at the Triple-A level, where he owns a 4.04 ERA with 8.6 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9.

New York Yankees: Fall from grace for Chance Adams

Chance Adams was once ranked among the New York Yankees top five prospects and before the 2017 season, was ranked as the No. 81 prospect in the game by Baseball America. Things haven’t panned out as hoped, and he has been subsequently released. Chance Adams, though does have a minor league option remaining and could hold some appeal to rebuilding clubs in need of pitching depth.

Gerrit Cole to New York Yankees: One of the biggest deals in MLB history

Gerrit Cole’s trade to New York Yankees was one of the most talked-about stories in the MLB Winter Meetings. Cole signed a record-breaking $324 million deal running through for nine years. Gerrit Cole’s contract was the highest-ever paid for a pitcher and is the highest in terms of the average annual value in the MLB history.

