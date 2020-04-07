New York Yankees Use Creative Ways To Stay In Shape With Facilities Shut Down Amid Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in major sporting events across the globe being cancelled as a precaution to prevent the community spread of the deadly virus. The 2020 MLB season was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown and the players are now in self-isolation after a New York Yankees minor league player tested positive for COVID-19. With gyms, local parks and recreation centres shut down as a social distancing initiative, Yankees' Director of Player Health and Performance has suggested creative methods for players to maintain their fitness levels amid the lockdown.

Coronavirus US: MLB side Yankees use innovative ways for players to stay fit

The coronavirus lockdown has massively impacted the routines of athletes due to the closure of gyms and local parks. With the MLB season expected to start sometime in May or June, players will have to remain fit for whenever the season kicks off. Yankees Director of Player Health Eric Cressey has suggested innovative ideas for the Yankees players to keep up their fitness levels during the coronavirus lockdown. Cressey has suggested a list of objects that MLB players can lift as part of their fitness routines. These include cases of bottled water, bags of sand/mulch/rock, buckets and themselves during their coronavirus lockdown workout.

Coronavirus US: Yankees staff suggests lifting random objects during home workouts

Necessity is the mother of invention. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yz8oARK119 — Eric Cressey (@EricCressey) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus US: MLB season could be postponed to Memorial Day; All games could be played at Chase Field

Yankees fans will have to wait to see their record signing Gerrit Cole in action after the MLB season was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis in the USA. The MLB season was postponed after a Yankees minor league player tested positive for the virus. The 2020 season was postponed until April 9, however, it's unlikely that the season could start at that point. Recent reports suggest that the MLB and MLBPA are discussing the possibility of scheduling the entirety of the MLB season in Arizona in late May or June.

