Newcastle Midfielder Joe Willock Quits Social Media Over Racial Abuse, Says 'Hurts A Lot'

Newcastle United's new recruit Joe Willock who had moved to the club from Arsenal last week has claimed to receive messages that are 'disgusting' in nature on a daily basis due to which he has decided to quit social media.

Joe Willock quits social media due to 'racial abuse'

"Every day I get messages. Messages saying about my colour or different things that are disgusting, really. There's not much you can do - you just have to try and ignore it. I don't think Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have put up enough of a fight for us to do anything else", said Joe Willock as quoted by BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I feel like the only thing you can do in this day and age is just ignore it and try to put it at the back of your head. It comes up on your phone and they have a way of direct messaging you on to your phone these disgusting things and it sort of hurts. It hurts a lot - even speaking about it. If you come off social media, you lose that connection with all the wonderful fans that are supporting you every day, want to see your everyday life and see what you do, and have that connection with you over the platform that they wouldn't have in real life," he added.

Joe Willock earned his Arsenal debuut in the 2017-18 season

The midfielder earned his Arsenal debut in the 2017-18 season under the legendary manager Arsene Wenger. He was drafted to Newcastle United after having found the back of the net on 11 occasions in his 78 appearances for the 'Gunners.' Willock spent the second part of the previous season on loan at Newcastle United, where he made a big impact under Steve Bruce scoring eight goals in 14 appearances. He set a club record by scoring one goal in each of his previous seven Premier League games.

The 21-year-old has reportedly been offered a fee in the region of £25 million. Coming back to the Premier League 2021/22, Newcastle United had lost their opening fixture to West Ham United 2-4 at St. James' Park on Sunday. 'The Magpies' would be hoping to register their first win of the ongoing season when they lock horns with Aston Villa during their away fixture at Villa Park on Saturday.