NEY Vs HAS Dream11: Yankees Vs Astros Prediction, Team And Fantasy Top Picks

The New York Yankees (NEY) will take on the Houston Astros (HAS) in the final game of their three-game series during the MLB regular season. The game will be played at the Yankee Stadium and will begin at 10:35 PM IST on Thursday, May 6. With just hours left for the game, here's a look at the NEY vs HAS Dream11 prediction, top picks and team for the same.

NEY vs HAS preview

The New York Yankees have been at their dominant best thrashing the Houston Astros in both their previous matchups leading up the series finale. The Bombers registered a 7-3 win in game one while following it up with a 6-3 win in game two. With Gerrit Cole set to resume pitching duties, expect the Yankees to continue their run, as they look to leapfrog the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings. New York are 1.5 games behind the Red Sox, and win on Thursday will improve their prospects greatly in achieving it.

All aboard The Stanton Island Ferry.#SquadUp pic.twitter.com/6SaGnjHMPB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2021

As for Houston, the Astros are crumbling with MLB fans giving them a hard time on their travels. Houston have lost five of their last games, with three of them coming straight, which has seen them, slip to three games behind AL West leaders Oakland Athletics. Lance McCullers Jr is set to pitch on Thursday, and the Astros will hope to bag a consolation win at the Bronx.

NEY vs HAS injury and availability news

The New York Yankees will be without the services of Zack Britton and Luke Voit who are placed on the injury list. Nick Nelson has been listed with the minors, while Rougned Odor is also out for the game. As for Houston Astros, Jake Odorizzi, Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez are placed on the injury list. Furthermore, the quartet of Pedro Báez, Enoli Paredes, Josh James and Austin Pruitt are also ruled out of the game.

NEY vs HAS Predicted line-ups

Yankees: D LeMahieu (R) 2B; G Stanton (R) DH; A Judge (R) RF; G Urshela (R) 3B; G Torres (R) SS; M Ford (L) 1B; A Hicks (S) CF; G Sánchez (R) C; B Gardner (L) LF

D LeMahieu (R) 2B; G Stanton (R) DH; A Judge (R) RF; G Urshela (R) 3B; G Torres (R) SS; M Ford (L) 1B; A Hicks (S) CF; G Sánchez (R) C; B Gardner (L) LF Astros: J Altuve (R) 2B; M Brantley (L) LF; A Bregman (R) 3B; Y Alvarez (L) DH; Y Gurriel (R) 1B; C Correa (R) SS; K Tucker (L) RF; M Straw (R) CF; M Maldonado (R) C

NEY vs HAS Dream11 team

Outfielders: Gardner, Judge, Stanton, Straw

Infielders: LeMahieu, Altuve, Correa

Pitcher: Cole

Catcher: Sanchez

NEY vs HAS Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Yankees: LeMahieu, Judge, Cole

Astros: Straw, Sanchez, Altuve

NEY vs HAS Dream11 prediction

Yankees are favourites to win the game on Thursday and we expect them to clinch a comfortable 7-2 win over the Astros.

Note: The above NEY vs HAS Dream11 prediction, NEY vs HAS match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEY vs HAS Dream11 team and NEY vs HAS Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Astros, Yankees Twitter)