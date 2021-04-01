Last Updated:

NEY Vs TOJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Opening Day Live

NEY vs TOJ Dream11 prediction: Yankees will begin their MLB 2021 campaign with a three-game series against the Blue Jays, with the first played on Thursday.

The New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB Opening Day fixture on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Yankee Stadium and will begin at 10:35 PM IST on April 1. With the two teams looking to begin their campaign on a positive note, here's a look at our NEY vs TOJ Dream11 prediction and team. 

NEY vs TOJ Live: NEY vs TOJ match prediction and preview 

The New York Yankees struggled in the shortened season but will hope to make it count this year as the MLB 2021 campaign will see all franchises play the usual 162 games. They kick off their campaign with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who boast of an impressive starting line-up. The game of the series is most likely to pit Gerrit Cole against Hyun Jin Ryu as the pitchers.

The Yankees have most of their offensive line-up ready and available, with Lukas Voit being the only absentee. The Bombers will face a stiff task in Blue Jays, who have enough firepower in its batting order to cause some trouble despite their relatively quiet offseason. Nonetheless, the Bombers should be favourites for the clash at home and will look to seal early bragging rights in the series. 

NEY vs TOJ match prediction: Probable lineups

  • Toronto Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio, 3B; Marcus Semien, 2B; Bo Bichette, SS; Teoscar Hernández, RF; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF; Rowdy Tellez, DH; Randal Grichuk, CF; Danny Jansen, C
  • New York Yankees: DJ LeMahieu, 2B; Aaron Judge, RF; Aaron Hicks, CF; Giancarlo Stanton, DH; Gleyber Torres, SS; Gio Urshela, 3B; Gary Sánchez, C; Jay Bruce, 1B; Clint Frazier, LF

NEY vs TOJ Dream11 prediction: NEY vs TOJ Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge
  • Infielders: Vladmir Guerrero, Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres
  • Pitcher: Gerrit Cole
  • Catcher: Danny Jansen

NEY vs TOJ Dream11 team: NEY vs TOJ Dream11 top picks

  • New York Yankees: Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Gerrit Cole
  • Toronto Blue Jays: Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, Vladmir Guerrero

Disclaimer: The above NEY vs TOJ playing 11, NEY vs TOJ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEY vs TOJ live and NEY vs TOJ game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

