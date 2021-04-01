NEY Vs TOJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Opening Day Live

Quick links:
The New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB Opening Day fixture on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Yankee Stadium and will begin at 10:35 PM IST on April 1. With the two teams looking to begin their campaign on a positive note, here's a look at our NEY vs TOJ Dream11 prediction and team.
The New York Yankees struggled in the shortened season but will hope to make it count this year as the MLB 2021 campaign will see all franchises play the usual 162 games. They kick off their campaign with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who boast of an impressive starting line-up. The game of the series is most likely to pit Gerrit Cole against Hyun Jin Ryu as the pitchers.
The Yankees have most of their offensive line-up ready and available, with Lukas Voit being the only absentee. The Bombers will face a stiff task in Blue Jays, who have enough firepower in its batting order to cause some trouble despite their relatively quiet offseason. Nonetheless, the Bombers should be favourites for the clash at home and will look to seal early bragging rights in the series.
One more sleep.April 1, 2021
