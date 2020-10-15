NFL Cancels 2021 Pro Bowl Game After 71 Years; Will Still Hold Voting For All-Star Rosters

For the first time since 1949, the NFL decided to cancel the Pro Bowl. According to the NFL's report, the 2021 Pro Bowl is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Earlier this year, the league had announced that the Pro Bowl was going to be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Additionally, the league is working with the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) to re-imagine the Pro Bowl, trying to create various virtual activities to replace the event.

NFL Pro Bowl 2021 cancelled but NFL All-Star voting will take place

NFL cancels Pro Bowl. Now 12 million people will have to do something else rather than tweet about watching something they say no one watches. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 14, 2020

While the Pro Bowl has been cancelled, fans will still be able to vote for the NFL All-Star rosters. The voting starts from November 17 and will continue till December. The 2020 NFL Draft, which was also scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, eventually took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL also skipped pre-season games and only training camps were allowed.

The NFL has announced that this year's Pro Bowl rosters will be named, but no game will be played. Instead, the game will be replaced by "a variety of engaging activities." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2020

Along with the Pro Bowl announcement, the league has also introduced several schedule changes, as teams and personnel have been tackling COVID-19 cases. As per a Michael Silver NFL Network report earlier this week, Week 18 will remain in play if required. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the season, and how they need to be flexible and adapting due to the current situation. "We cannot grow complacent -- not the players, not of the coaches, not the rest of personnel," Goodell stated.

Before the Pro Bowl was cancelled, the NFL had promised to re-imagine the event with reference to the NFL Draft being held virtually, and the NFL family raising over $100 million for front line workers. "This virtual recognition of the season's finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favourite stars," the league wrote. As of now, the league and NFLPA is planning to play the complete regular season and postseason including the Super Bowl.

