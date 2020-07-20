NFL Coach Salary: How Much Do The Likes Of Bill Belichick, Pete Caroll Make In A Year?

Professional sports is a lucrative business, especially for the top-tier leagues and teams around the world. While players and athletes are usually the ones making headlines for their jaw-dropping contracts and massive endorsement deals, it is important to note that the salaries of coaches and managers are equally lucrative. Recently, the NFL turned a lot of heads after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed an enormous 10-year contract extension worth a reported $503 million, making him the first North American athlete to rake in a deal worth more than half-a-million dollars.

While they are not in the same ballpark as Mahomes' AAV (annual average value) or as some of the best-paid players in the league, NFL coaches do get paid handsomely for steering a franchise to Super Bowl glory.

How much do NFL coaches get paid?

The 'NFL coach salary values' have come leaps and bounds in recent years. Thanks to the booming revenues from TV rights deals, sponsorships and for playing in the NFL, teams usually do not refrain from splashing the cash to keep their head coaches tied to the franchise. After all, the synergy between the players and the coaches is integral for any team to strive in the uber-competitive league.

According to an analysis from Forbes, the average annual salary of an NFL coach is more than $6 million. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was the highest-paid coach in the NFL in 2019, banking a $12.5 million paycheque. Belichick is also the highest-paid coach in the United States, beating San Antonio Spurs (NBA) HC Gregg Popovich, who earned $11 million last year.

Bill Belichick leading the pack as the highest-paid coach in the NFL should come as no surprise as he is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history. At the helm in New England since 2000, Belichick led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles. The Patriots have also been a mainstay in the AFC playoffs picture in the last 20 years, missing the playoffs just thrice. Belichick is 287-83 in the regular season and 30-11 in the postseason as Patriots head coach.

Seattle Seahawks' Pete Caroll ($11 million), Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden ($10 million), New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton ($9.75 million) and Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh ($9 million) round off the list of top-five NFL highest-paid coaches.

NFL coach salaries: Top 10

Coach Team Annual Salary 1 Bill Belichick New England Patriots $12 million 2 Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks $11 million 3 Jon Gruden Las Vegas Raiders $10 million 4 Sean Payton New Orleans Saints $9.75 million 5 John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens $9 million 6 Matt Rhule Carolina Panthers $8.5 million 7 Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams $8.5 million 8 Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers $8 million 9 Dan Quinn Atlanta Falcons $8 million 10 Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs $8 million

(Image Credits: AP)