NFL Coaches With Most Wins: Miami Great Don Shula Leads The Chart, Bill Belichick Follows

Legendary NFL coach Don Shula passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. Miami Dolphins released an official statement that read Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home on Monday morning. Widely regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history, Shula has held the record for most wins in NFL since 1993. The legendary coach took charge of Baltimore Colts before establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

While Don Shula held the top spot among NFL coaches with most wins, the list includes some of the greats of the game. From modern greats like Bill Belichick to early top coaches like George Halas, here's the list of NFL coaches with most wins:

Honourable mention: Vince Lombardi

Arguably one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named, had 105 career wins to his name. While this is some distance short of Don Shula's 347 wins, Vince Lombardi deserves an honourable mention on the virtue of the immense impact he had in the NFL. Lombardi is the only coach to win five titles in a seven-year span and also led the Green Bay Packers to victory in the inaugural Super Bowl in 1967.

5. Curly Lambeau

With 229 wins to his name, Curly Lambeau comes in at No. 5 among NFL coaches with most wins. One of the pioneers of establishing the coaching mentality, Lambeau took charge of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cardinals and Washington Redkins between 1921 and 1953. The first head coach in Packers history, Lambeau enjoyed the most success with Green Bay. As a player and coach, Lambeau led the Packers to six NFL championships that included three straight titles from 1929-31.

4. Tom Landry

Coming in at No. 4 among NFL coaches with most wins, Tom Landry registered 270 career wins during his 29-year stint with Dallas Cowboys. With Landry at the helm, Cowboys posted a winning record for 20 consecutive seasons while making the playoffs 18 times during the same span. Landry is regarded as the best head coach in Cowboys history and led Dallas to two Super Bowl victories.

3. Bill Belichick

From the ones who defined NFL coaching to the one who revolutionised modern-day NFL coaching. The Bill Belichick coaching career can be summed up with the success he had with New England Patriots. Belichick is the only coach in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles. With 304 career wins to his name, Belichick appears as the best bet to topple Don Shula at the top. Belichick helped establish a dynasty at New England and his side of the 2000s is considered as one of the greatest in NFL history. With quarterback Tom Brady leaving for Buccaneers, Belichick will be looking at yet another rebuild at New England, which could potentially define the legendary Bill Belichick coaching career.

2. George Halas

With 324 wins to his name, George Halas made his name for his longevity and the ability to adapt to the changing times. The only coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl trophy in four different decades, Halas won his first trophy in 1921 and his last in 1963. Halas spent his career with one franchise during the changing names (Decatur Staleys/Chicago Staleys/Chicago Bears) and also served an executive with the Bears until his death in 1983.

1. Don Shula

On November 14, 1993, Don Shula topped the list of NFL coaches with most wins and still tops the list nearly three decades later. Shula led the Dolphins to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973 and made a total of six appearances in a Super Bowl game. Shula etched his name as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history after he led the Dolphins to the only undefeated season in NFL history in 1972 (14-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the postseason). Shula spent 33 seasons as an NFL head coach and posted winning seasons in 31 of those.

NFL coaches with most wins: Top 10

Number Head Coach Career Wins 1 Don Shula 347 2 George Halas 324 3 Bill Belichick 304* 4 Tom Landry 270 5 Curly Lambeau 229 6 Andy Reid 222* 7 Chuck Noll 209 8 Marty Schottenheimer 205 9 Dan Reeves 201 10 Chuck Knox 193

(Image Credits: NFL, Colts and Bears' Official Website)