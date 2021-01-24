NFL Conference Championship Live Stream: How To Watch AFC And NFC Games On TV, Predictions

The Super Bowl LV 2021 is just two games as the NFL Conference Championship finals roll into town. The NFC will see Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers. The AFC, on the other hand, will see defending champions Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes, take on a resurgent Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at how to watch NFL Conference Championship online, live stream details and game preview for the same.

NFL Conference Championship Finals preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Veteran quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will face off for the first time in the NFL playoffs when they fight for the NFC title on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Bucs, led by Brady, have been the team to beat in the NFC, and sealed their place in the final after seeing through the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. The Packers, meanwhile, are the top seeds and defeated the LA Rams in the divisional round. Brady's Bucs are favourties to make through, as he chases an unprecedented 7th Super Bowl win.

THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IS COMING TO LAMBEAU FIELD‼️#PackersUnited | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4nMeYamTgI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 17, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

Top seed and defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, led by maverick Patrick Mahomes are eyeing their Super Bowl defence and are just two wins away from making it happen. The Chiefs, defeated the Cleveland Browns in their divisonal tie, and will take on the Bulls, who defeated that Indiana Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, to book their place in the finals. The Chiefs are favourties, especially with Mahomes set to play, after a concussion scare.

NFL Conference championship live stream: How to watch NFL Conference championship online?

Fans in the USA can watch the NFL Conference Championship games' live telecast on FOX Sports and the NFL Network. The NFL Conference Championship live stream will be available on fuboTV. In Canada, the games will be available on DAZN. For fans in India, the live stream of the games will be available on FanCode. The Buccaneers vs Packers live stream will begin at 1:35 AM IST on Monday, January 25 (Sunday night). As for the Chiefs vs Bills live stream, the game kicks off at 5:10 AM IST on Monday.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)