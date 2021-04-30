NFL Day 2 Mock Draft: Preview And Prediction Of All Possible Picks For The NFL Draft Day 2

The 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 wrapped up on Thursday (Friday IST). Most results were expected by many, while some teams surprised fans with their picks. That being said, te NFL Draft is far from over, with Day 2 and Day 3 remaining. Let us take a look at the NFL Day 2 Mock Draft, NFL Draft winners so far and how to watch NFL Draft Day 2 live -

NFL Mock Draft 2021 Round 2

No. 33 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame

No. 34 – New York Jets: Azeez Ojulari, Edge/OLB, Georgia

No. 35 – Atlanta Falcons: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

No. 36 – Miami Dolphins: Wyatt Davis, OL, OSU

No. 37 – Philadelphia Eagles: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

No. 38 – Cincinnati Bengals: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

No. 39 – Carolina Panthers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

No. 40 – Denver Broncos: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

No. 41 – Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

No. 42 – New York Giants: Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC

No. 43 – San Francisco 49ers: Richie Grant, S, UCF

No. 44 – Dallas Cowboys: Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas

No. 45 – Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings): Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Round 1 NFL Draft winners: Top 15

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots

NFL Draft Day 2 time: How to watch NFL Draft Day 2 live?

Rounds 2 and 3 – From Friday, April 30, 7:00 PM EST (From Saturday, May 1, 4:30 AM IST).

Rounds 4 to 7 – Saturday, May 1, 12:00 PM EST (Same day, 9:30 PM IST).

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will show the NFL Draft live on the NFL Draft Day 2 time mentioned above. To live stream the NFL Day 2 Mock Draft, fans could try fuboTV, NFL app or site, and the ESPN app.

(Image credits: Christian Barmore and Azeez Ojulari Instagram)