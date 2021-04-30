Last Updated:

NFL Day 2 Mock Draft: Preview And Prediction Of All Possible Picks For The NFL Draft Day 2

NFL Day 2 Mock Draft: Trevon Moehrig, Azeez Ojulari, Christian Barmore, Wyatt Davis, Liam Eichenberg and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are few prospects for Day 2.

Written By
Devika Pawar
nfl day 2 mock draft

The 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 wrapped up on Thursday (Friday IST). Most results were expected by many, while some teams surprised fans with their picks. That being said, te NFL Draft is far from over, with Day 2 and Day 3 remaining. Let us take a look at the NFL Day 2 Mock Draft, NFL Draft winners so far and how to watch NFL Draft Day 2 live -

NFL Mock Draft 2021 Round 2

  • No. 33 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame
  • No. 34 – New York Jets: Azeez Ojulari, Edge/OLB, Georgia
  • No. 35 – Atlanta Falcons: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama 
  • No. 36 – Miami Dolphins: Wyatt Davis, OL, OSU
  • No. 37 – Philadelphia Eagles: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
  • No. 38 – Cincinnati Bengals: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
  • No. 39 – Carolina Panthers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
  • No. 40 – Denver Broncos: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
  • No. 41 – Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington 
  • No. 42 – New York Giants: Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
  • No. 43 – San Francisco 49ers: Richie Grant, S, UCF
  • No. 44 – Dallas Cowboys: Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas
  • No. 45 –  Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings): Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Round 1 NFL Draft winners: Top 15

  1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets
  3. Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
  4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons
  5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions
  8. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers
  9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos
  10. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
  11. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants
  12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins
  13. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings
  15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots

NFL Draft Day 2 time: How to watch NFL Draft Day 2 live?

  • Rounds 2 and 3 – From Friday, April 30, 7:00 PM EST (From Saturday, May 1, 4:30 AM IST). 
  • Rounds 4 to 7 – Saturday, May 1, 12:00 PM EST (Same day, 9:30 PM IST). 

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will show the NFL Draft live on the NFL Draft Day 2 time mentioned above. To live stream the NFL Day 2 Mock Draft, fans could try fuboTV, NFL app or site, and the ESPN app. 

(Image credits: Christian Barmore and Azeez Ojulari Instagram)

READ | Jaguars open NFL draft, Meyer era by drafting Lawrence
READ | The Latest: Cleveland steps up as newest host of NFL draft
READ | Aaron Rodgers memes flood social media as Packers face losing legendary NFL quarterback
READ | NFL Draft Day 1 results: Trevor Lawrence No. 1 pick; Zach Wilson, Trey Lance follow
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND