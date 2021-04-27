NFL Draft 2021 UK Time: Where To Watch NFL Draft Live In UK? All NFL UK Fans Need To Know

The 2021 NFL draft is drawing nearer by the day, and along with it, a sense of normalcy is returning following an all-virtual 2020 draft. With the 2021 NFL Draft set to be held in Cleveland, from Friday, April 29 onwards, there will be some events with limited capacity to ensure safety amid the ongoing pandemic, and some prospects will be invited to attend. Here's a look at how NFL fans in the UK can watch the NFL Draft.

When is the NFL Draft 2021? NFL Draft preview

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 29, with the hopes and dreams of teams and players alike set to materialise in Cleveland. While the Super Bowl may be realistic for a select few, this three-day event allows even the most inept teams to believe they are beginning their journey towards glory down the road. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished with the worst record in 2020, hold the draft's first overall selection.

The NFL 2021 Draft on Thursday will kick off with the first of seven rounds of the event. On Friday, April 30, fans will see the second and third rounds occur while Saturday, May 1, will feature the final four rounds. The three days will feature 259 picks in total.

Pick the best QB Draft class.



#NFLDraft.

NFL Game Pass/ Sky Sports NFL.

30th April, 1am BST.

Where to watch NFL Draft live in UK?

In the UK, the NFL Draft live telecast will be available on Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass. The NFL Draft live stream will be available on the Sky Go app and NOW TV. Live updates from the event can be accessed on the Twitter handle of the NFL Draft account.

NFL Draft 2021 UK time: NFL Draft schedule

First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET (Friday, April 30 at 1:00 AM BST)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET(Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 AM BST)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM BST)

NFL draft order first round

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from PHI) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from SEA) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

