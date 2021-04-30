NFL Draft Day 1 Results: Trevor Lawrence No. 1 Pick; Zach Wilson, Trey Lance Follow

The NFL Draft 2021 delivered expected picks, and some surprises as well. The first three picks were QBs, while the next two were a tight end and wide receiver. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson went as the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the NFL Draft 2021 results with Trey Lance being the unexpected choice by the San Francisco 49ers. Here is more on the NFL Draft Day 1 results, 2021 NFL draft 1st pick overall and NFL Draft Day 2 time -
NFL Draft Day 1 results: Who is 2021 NFL Draft 1st pick overall?
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars
- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets
- Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions
- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers
- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants
- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins
- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings
- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots
- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa – Arizona Cardinals
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama – Las Vegas Raiders
- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami – Miami Dolphins
- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky – Washington Football Team
- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida – New York Giants from Chicago Bears
- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan – Indianapolis Colts
- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – Tennessee Titans
- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech – Minnesota Vikings from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets
- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern – Cleveland Browns
- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota – Baltimore Ravens
- Payton Turner, DE, Houston – New Orleans Saints
- Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia – Green Bay Packers
- Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami – Buffalo Bills
- Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State – Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs
- Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fans react to NFL Draft 1st round results
NFL Draft 2021 results: What is 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 time?
- Rounds 2 and 3 – From Friday, April 30, 7:00 PM EST (From Saturday, May 1, 4:30 AM IST).
- Rounds 4 to 7 – Saturday, May 1, 12:00 PM EST (Same day, 9:30 PM IST).
(Image credits: Trevor Lawrence Twitter)