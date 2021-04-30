Last Updated:

NFL Draft Day 1 Results: Trevor Lawrence No. 1 Pick; Zach Wilson, Trey Lance Follow

NFL Draft Day 1 results: Trevor Lawrence was the expected No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, while some teams delivered surprises.

The NFL Draft 2021 delivered expected picks, and some surprises as well. The first three picks were QBs, while the next two were a tight end and wide receiver. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson went as the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the NFL Draft 2021 results with Trey Lance being the unexpected choice by the San Francisco 49ers. Here is more on the NFL Draft Day 1 results, 2021 NFL draft 1st pick overall and NFL Draft Day 2 time -

NFL Draft Day 1 results: Who is 2021 NFL Draft 1st pick overall?

  1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets
  3. Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
  4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons
  5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions
  8. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers
  9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos
  10. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
  11. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants
  12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins
  13. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings
  15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots
  16. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa – Arizona Cardinals
  17. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama – Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami – Miami Dolphins
  19. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky – Washington Football Team
  20. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida – New York Giants from Chicago Bears
  21. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan – Indianapolis Colts
  22. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – Tennessee Titans
  23. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech – Minnesota Vikings from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets
  24. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama – Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
  26. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern –  Cleveland Browns
  27. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota – Baltimore Ravens
  28. Payton Turner, DE, Houston – New Orleans Saints
  29. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia – Green Bay Packers
  30. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami – Buffalo Bills
  31. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State – Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Draft 2021 results: What is 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 time?

  • Rounds 2 and 3 – From Friday, April 30, 7:00 PM EST (From Saturday, May 1, 4:30 AM IST). 
  • Rounds 4 to 7 – Saturday, May 1, 12:00 PM EST (Same day, 9:30 PM IST). 

(Image credits: Trevor Lawrence Twitter)

