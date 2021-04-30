NFL Draft Grades 2021: Draft Results, Best Available Picks And 1st Round Grades

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books as franchises made their play during the event in Cleveland. The draft remains an important part of team building for franchises as they weigh up potential in selecting an elite talent or adding a capable veteran through trade or acquisition of future assets. With 32 picks down, here are the NFL Draft results, NFL Draft Grades 2021 and the NFL draft picks so far.

NFL Draft results: NFL Draft 2021 grades

Grade A+: Falcons, Bears, Cowboys, Lions, Vikings, Giants make big moves in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons were expected to add a quarterback through the draft, but the franchise opted to bring in the best non-quarterback in the draft. Having picked Kyle Pitts at No.4 overall, it ended any speculation related to quarterback Matt Ryan's future and is considered to be one of the smart moves by the Falcons. Pitts and Julio Jones could form a great combo and will subsequently make any quarterback look good and Ryan would be relishing the opportunity of seeing the duo along with Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst on the field with him.

Which team had the best pick from Round 1?



ðŸ“º: 2021 #NFLDraft Rounds 2-3 -- Tomorrow 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/zddhFvcafb — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

The Chicago Bears made a Slam Dunk move signing Justin Fields with their overall No.11 pick. The Ohio State quarterback might have to wait for his turn with Andy Dalton around, but he could displace the veteran before the midway part of the season. Fields could be the difference-maker at quarterback, something that the Bears have lacked for years. If Fields can showcase his potential, the Bears could return to postseason contention sooner than ever and could be one of the best NFL Draft picks so far this time around.

The Dallas Cowboys made a major move in signing Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons as the overall No.12 pick in the NFL Draft. Parsons can fill the void left by the now-retired Sean Lee but could also be moved all over the field and provide the Cowboys with a much-needed boost among their pressure packages. Dallas finished in the bottom half of the league with 31 sacks and Parsons certainly makes the defensive unit of the franchise better.

The Detroit Lions picked up offensive tackle Penei Sewell as the No.7 overall on Thursday, and the 20-year-old could instantly become the tone-setter of the Lions offense and could slot in at either tackle spot. Sewell could develop into an elite pass-blocker. He captured the Outland Trophy and became a unanimous All-American before opting out of the 2020 campaign and is a smart acquisition by the Lions.

The Minnesota Vikings picked up Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw as the overall No.23 pick which could turn out to be one of the most underrated picks from the Draft. Darrisaw is has a powerful base, lower-body flexibility, and is comfortable in space which could make a long-time starter at left tackle for the Vikings. He can immediately move into the starting left tackle spot left by Riley Reiffm who was released by the franchise in the offseason.

The New York Giants picked up Florida WR Kadarius Toney at No.20 overall and he could be the "gadget" player the franchise is hoping for. Toney is a magician working in space, with a short-area burst, and his continued improvement is why the Giants opted him amongst the best available in the NFL draft. He could be a great slot target, combining with free-agent acquisitions Kenny Golladay and John Ross adding a different dimension to the Giants passing attack.

NFL Draft Grades 2021: Grade A-

Arizona Cardinals: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins (No. 16 overall)

Carolina Panthers: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn (No. 8 overall)

Miami Dolphins: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 overall), Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (No. 18 overall)

NFL Draft Grades 2021: Grade A

Baltimore Ravens: Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman (No. 27 overall), Penn State OLB Jayson Oweh (No. 31 overall)

Buffalo Bills: Miami DE Gregory Rousseau (No. 30 overall)

Cleveland Browns: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II (No. 26 overall)

Green Bay Packers: Georgia CB Eric Stokes (No. 29 overall)

Indianapolis Colts: Michigan DE Kwity Paye (No. 21 overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall), Clemson RB Travis Etienne (No. 25 overall)

Los Angeles Chargers: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater (No. 13 overall)

New England Patriots: Alabama QB Mac Jones (No. 15 overall)

Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith (No. 10 overall)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama RB Najee Harris (No. 24 overall)

San Francisco 49ers: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance (No. 3 overall)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Washington OLB Joe Tryon (No. 32 overall)

NFL Draft Grades 2021: Other picks

Washington Football Team: Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (No. 19 overall); B+

Tennessee Titans: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley (No. 22 overall); B+

New York Jets: BYU QB Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall), USC OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 14 overall); B+

Cincinnati Bengals: LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase (No. 5 overall); B+

Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood (No. 17 overall); B+

Denver Broncos: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain (No. 9 overall); B

New Orleans Saints: Houston DE Payton Turner (No. 28 overall); Grade C

Which are the best available NFL Draft picks left?

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OLB, Notre Dame (6-2, 216 pounds)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama (6-3, 310 pounds)

Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas (6-3, 245 pounds)

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (6-5, 319 pounds)

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (6-3, 200 pounds)

What time is NFL Draft round 2?

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft get underway on Friday at 7 PM ET (Saturday, 4:30 AM IST), an hour earlier than Thursday's start time. Round 2 will only allow teams seven minutes to make a selection, while Round 3 will see that time reduced to five minutes. The NFL Draft live telecast will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, while one can watch the same on the ESPN app, the NFL app and fuboTV.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)