NFL Draft Picks Salaries: How Much Will First-rounders Like Burrow Make From Rookie Deals?

With Round One of the 2020 NFL Draft officially completed, the top 32 picks have been now confirmed. LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted as No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Following Burrow, the likes of Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and other were all drafted in the round. Here are the details surrounding the NFL draft picks salaries, the 2020 NFL Draft signing bonus and the Joe Burrow salary.

Also Read | NFL Draft Picks Salaries: Chase Young Claims He Is The Best Player In NFL Draft 2020; Picked As No. 2 By Redskins

NFL Draft picks salaries: How much does the first round draft pick make?

Joe Burrow salary

Starting with the No. 1 overall pick, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will reportedly sign a four-year rookie deal projected to be around $36.2 million. According to Sportrac, his NFL Draft picks salaries contract includes a 2020 NFL draft signing bonus of around $23.9 million. Joe Burrow’s base salary is projected to be around $610,000, which is a slight bump from the previous year. Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in 2019 reportedly signed a $35.15 million contract with the Cardinals.

Chase Young salary

As the second overall pick, Chase Young's NFL first round picks salaries contract is reportedly a four-year rookie deal worth over $34.5 million. His Redskins contract reportedly also includes a $22.7 million 2020 NFL Draft signing bonus.

Also Read | NFL Draft Picks Salaries, 2020 NFL signing bonus: Vikings Draft LSU Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson At No. 22

NFL Draft picks salaries: Players with added bonuses

Apart from the usual NFL first round picks salaries, some players will get an added bonus of being drafted by a team located in a state that does not have state income taxes. A prime example being players drafted by franchises in the state of Florida like Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. Dolphins' No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa, Jaguars' picks CJ Henderson and Justin Jefferson and others are set to profit from the state law.

Also Read | NFL Draft Picks Salaries: Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah In NFL Draft

NFL Draft picks salaries: NFL first round picks salaries

Here is how much the top 10 picks will earn from their rookie contracts, according to Over The Cap.

Pick Player (Team) Salary (per year) 1 Joe Burrow (Bengals) $6,580,026 2 Chase Young (Redskins) $6,284,290 3 Jeff Okudah (Lions) $6,096,096 4 Andrew Thomas (Giants) $5,881,017 5 Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) $5,504,625 6 Justin Herbert (Chargers) $4,832,502 7 Derrick Brown (Panthers) $4,294,801 8 Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals) $3,757,101 9 CJ Henderson (Jaguars) $3,730,216 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. (Browns) $3,582,349

Also Read | NFL Draft Picks Salaries: Bengals President Had Informed Joe Burrow Of No 1 Selection Before NFL Draft 2020, Joe Burrow Salary