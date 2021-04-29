NFL Draft Predictions, Order, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Latest News

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner with the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished with the worst record last season —set to make the first overall pick this year. This season's NFL Draft, taking place in Cleveland, will see the three-day event begin on Thursday, April 29 and conclude on Saturday, May 1. The three days will feature 259 picks in total. Here's a look at our NFL Draft predictions for round 1 ahead of the highly-anticipated event.

The #NFLDraft has made its way to Cleveland!@TheNickShook explains why this is the right location at the perfect time for the league's banner offseason event.https://t.co/AmgPu5Bahi pic.twitter.com/MNa1R9my9F — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 28, 2021

NFL Draft order: NFL Draft predictions for Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU Miami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon Washington Football Team (Proposed trade with Carolina) – Trey Lance, QB, NDSU Denver Broncos – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama New England Patriots (Proposed trade with New York) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech Minnesota Vikings – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC New York Giants (Proposed trade with New England) – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State Arizona Cardinals – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama Las Vegas Raiders – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan Carolina Panthers (Proposed trade with Washington) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech Chicago Bears – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern Indianapolis Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Tennessee Titans – Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State New York Jets – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington Pittsburgh Steelers – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama Jacksonville Jaguars – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa Baltimore Ravens – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia New Orleans Saints – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia Green Bay Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami Baltimore Ravens – Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

NFL Draft schedule: Date and time

First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET

2021 NFL Draft live stream: How to watch NFL Draft live?

In the USA, the 2021 NFL Draft live telecast will be available on ESPN and ABC. The NFL Draft live stream USA will also be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN. Live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account.

Image Credits - NFL Draft Twitter