NFL Draft Predictions, Order, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Latest News

Here's a look at the 2021 NFL Draft order and our NFL Draft predictions for this year as the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make the first overall pick.

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner with the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished with the worst record last season —set to make the first overall pick this year. This season's NFL Draft, taking place in Cleveland, will see the three-day event begin on Thursday, April 29 and conclude on Saturday, May 1. The three days will feature 259 picks in total. Here's a look at our NFL Draft predictions for round 1 ahead of the highly-anticipated event. 

NFL Draft order: NFL Draft predictions for Round 1

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
  2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
  3. San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
  4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
  5. Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  6. Miami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  7. Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
  8. Washington Football Team (Proposed trade with Carolina) – Trey Lance, QB, NDSU
  9. Denver Broncos – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  10. Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
  11. New England Patriots (Proposed trade with New York) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
  12. Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
  13. Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
  14. Minnesota Vikings – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
  15. New York Giants (Proposed trade with New England) – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
  16. Arizona Cardinals – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
  17. Las Vegas Raiders – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  18. Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
  19. Carolina Panthers (Proposed trade with Washington) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
  20. Chicago Bears – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern
  21. Indianapolis Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
  22. Tennessee Titans – Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State
  23. New York Jets – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
  26. Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
  27. Baltimore Ravens – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
  28. New Orleans Saints – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
  29. Green Bay Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
  30. Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
  31. Baltimore Ravens – Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

NFL Draft schedule: Date and time 

  • First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET

2021 NFL Draft live stream: How to watch NFL Draft live? 

In the USA, the 2021 NFL Draft live telecast will be available on ESPN and ABC. The NFL Draft live stream USA will also be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN. Live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account.

