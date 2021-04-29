NFL Draft Predictions, Order, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Latest News

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner with the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished with the worst record last season —set to make the first overall pick this year. This season's NFL Draft, taking place in Cleveland, will see the three-day event begin on Thursday, April 29 and conclude on Saturday, May 1. The three days will feature 259 picks in total. Here's a look at our NFL Draft predictions for round 1 ahead of the highly-anticipated event.
NFL Draft order: NFL Draft predictions for Round 1
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- Miami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
- Washington Football Team (Proposed trade with Carolina) – Trey Lance, QB, NDSU
- Denver Broncos – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
- Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- New England Patriots (Proposed trade with New York) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
- Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
- Minnesota Vikings – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
- New York Giants (Proposed trade with New England) – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
- Arizona Cardinals – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
- Las Vegas Raiders – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
- Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
- Carolina Panthers (Proposed trade with Washington) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
- Chicago Bears – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern
- Indianapolis Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
- Tennessee Titans – Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State
- New York Jets – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
- Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
- New Orleans Saints – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- Green Bay Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
- Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
- Baltimore Ravens – Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
NFL Draft schedule: Date and time
- First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET
2021 NFL Draft live stream: How to watch NFL Draft live?
In the USA, the 2021 NFL Draft live telecast will be available on ESPN and ABC. The NFL Draft live stream USA will also be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN. Live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account.
