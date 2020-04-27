NFL Draft 2020 Raises $6.6m For COVID-19 Relief After Drawing Record 55 Million Viewers

The NFL Draft 2020 was concluded over the past weekend. This was the first time that the draft was held on a virtual platform due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has caused chaos in the US. Joe Burrow and Chase Young were the top two picks in the draft which also helped raise funds for COVID-19-plagued families. THE NFL Draft 2020 COVID-19 relief fund helped raise $6.6 million in donations.

NFL Draft 2020 COVID-19 relief fund

“Draft-A-Thon LIVE” helped raise $6.6 million during 2020 @NFLDraft, contributing to the collective total of more than $100 million raised by the NFL Family to support COVID-19 relief efforts #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/iruJXheBGI — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) April 26, 2020

NFL Draft 2020 raises $6.6 million for COVID-19 relief fund and registers a record 55 million viewers

NFL Draft 2020 viewership record

2020 #NFLDraft goes down as the most-watched ever with more than 55 million viewers over three days. MORE: https://t.co/iZCQew23TX pic.twitter.com/5I2edTokO1 — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) April 26, 2020

League officials revealed that an estimated 55 million viewers tuned into the NFL Draft 2020 COVID-19 relief over a three-day period which set a new NFL Draft 2020 viewership record. The 8.4 million average viewers was a 35 percent increase from 2019. The three-day NFL Draft 2020 COVID-19 fundraiser raised more than $6.6 million in donations going towards six charities offering aid to COVID-19-affected citizens.

Who had the best NFL Draft 2020?

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and AJ Epenesa were some of the more high-profile names to earn moves during the recent NFL Draft 2020. However, there are a bunch of other promising youngsters who could be included in the NFL Draft 2020 best trades list. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens), Jedrick Willis Jr (Cleveland Browns) and Josh Jones (Arizona Cardinals) are some of the other youngsters who are touted to make a lasting impression in the NFL this year.

