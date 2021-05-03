Last Updated:

NFL Draft Results And Highlights 2021: Here Is How All Teams Fared In The NFL Draft 2021

NFL Draft results and review: While many picks were considered unexpected during the Draft, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were predicted as the top two picks.

After three days, the NFL Draft 2021 finally concluded, giving the league a few new players who will ultimately help shape the league. As expected, some picks were predicted, while some turned out to be surprising for a few fans. Irrespective of the choices, a team's picks not impact their performance in a similar manner. While some might provide more depth, some picks might have an immediate impact. Here is the more NFL draft results and the NFL draft 2021 winners losers list respectively -

NFL Draft grades: Who are NFL Draft 2021 winners losers?

  • Arizona Cardinals – B
  • Atlanta Falcons – A+
  • Baltimore Ravens – B+
  • Buffalo Bills – A
  • Carolina Panthers – A
  • Chicago Bears – A+
  • Cincinnati Bengals – B
  • Cleveland Browns – A-
  • Dallas Cowboys – A
  • Denver Broncos – B
  • Detroit Lions – B
  • Green Bay Packers – A-
  • Houston Texans – C
  • Indianapolis Colts – B
  • Jacksonville Jaguars – A
  • Kansas City Chiefs – B+
  • Las Vegas Raiders – B+
  • Los Angeles Chargers – B+
  • Los Angeles Rams – A
  • Miami Dolphins – B-
  • Minnesota Vikings – B+
  • New England Patriots – A
  • New Orleans Saints – B
  • New York Giants – A
  • New York Jets – B+
  • Philadelphia Eagles – B+
  • Pittsburgh Steelers – B+
  • San Francisco 49ers – B
  • Seattle Seahawks – B
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers – A
  • Tennessee Titans – B
  • Washington Football Team – C+

NFL Draft review

Overall, fans and teams seem to be happy with their Draft picks for the season as part of the NFL draft review. Many have catered to their needs, some looking to work on their depth instead to work around their star players. While some picks like Trey Lance and Kyle Pitts were considered slight surprises, most experts predicted Trevor Lawrence to be the No. 1 overall pick. Given below is the 2021 NFL draft full list -

NFL Draft results: 2021 NFL Draft full list Round 1

  1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets
  3. Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
  4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons
  5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions
  8. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers
  9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos
  10. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
  11. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants
  12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins
  13. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings
  15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots
  16. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa – Arizona Cardinals
  17. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama – Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami – Miami Dolphins
  19. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky – Washington Football Team
  20. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida – New York Giants from Chicago Bears
  21. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan – Indianapolis Colts
  22. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – Tennessee Titans
  23. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech – Minnesota Vikings from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets
  24. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama – Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
  26. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern –  Cleveland Browns
  27. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota – Baltimore Ravens
  28. Payton Turner, DE, Houston – New Orleans Saints
  29. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia – Green Bay Packers
  30. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami – Buffalo Bills
  31. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State – Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

