NFL Draft Results And Highlights 2021: Here Is How All Teams Fared In The NFL Draft 2021

After three days, the NFL Draft 2021 finally concluded, giving the league a few new players who will ultimately help shape the league. As expected, some picks were predicted, while some turned out to be surprising for a few fans. Irrespective of the choices, a team's picks not impact their performance in a similar manner. While some might provide more depth, some picks might have an immediate impact. Here is the more NFL draft results and the NFL draft 2021 winners losers list respectively -

NFL Draft grades: Who are NFL Draft 2021 winners losers?

Arizona Cardinals – B

Atlanta Falcons – A+

Baltimore Ravens – B+

Buffalo Bills – A

Carolina Panthers – A

Chicago Bears – A+

Cincinnati Bengals – B

Cleveland Browns – A-

Dallas Cowboys – A

Denver Broncos – B

Detroit Lions – B

Green Bay Packers – A-

Houston Texans – C

Indianapolis Colts – B

Jacksonville Jaguars – A

Kansas City Chiefs – B+

Las Vegas Raiders – B+

Los Angeles Chargers – B+

Los Angeles Rams – A

Miami Dolphins – B-

Minnesota Vikings – B+

New England Patriots – A

New Orleans Saints – B

New York Giants – A

New York Jets – B+

Philadelphia Eagles – B+

Pittsburgh Steelers – B+

San Francisco 49ers – B

Seattle Seahawks – B

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – A

Tennessee Titans – B

Washington Football Team – C+

NFL Draft review

Overall, fans and teams seem to be happy with their Draft picks for the season as part of the NFL draft review. Many have catered to their needs, some looking to work on their depth instead to work around their star players. While some picks like Trey Lance and Kyle Pitts were considered slight surprises, most experts predicted Trevor Lawrence to be the No. 1 overall pick. Given below is the 2021 NFL draft full list -

NFL Draft results: 2021 NFL Draft full list Round 1

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa – Arizona Cardinals Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama – Las Vegas Raiders Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami – Miami Dolphins Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky – Washington Football Team Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida – New York Giants from Chicago Bears Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan – Indianapolis Colts Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – Tennessee Titans Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech – Minnesota Vikings from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets Najee Harris, RB, Alabama – Pittsburgh Steelers Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern – Cleveland Browns Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota – Baltimore Ravens Payton Turner, DE, Houston – New Orleans Saints Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia – Green Bay Packers Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami – Buffalo Bills Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State – Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Image credits: NFL, Zach Wilson Twitter)