NFL Draft Round 2 Time And Schedule: What Time Does The NFL Draft Start?

Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. Although 32 talented players came off the board on Thursday night, Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night will provide a better and bigger picture of how each team is faring in adding its latest rookie class. Here's all you need to know about the NFL Draft Day 2 and 3 schedule, NFL Draft Round 2 time and where to watch NFL draft live details -

What time does the NFL Draft start? NFL Draft Round 2 time and 2021 NFL Draft prospects

Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin at 7 PM ET on Friday, April 30. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, S Trevon Moehrig-Woodard and RB Javonte Williams are tipped as the top remaining 2021 NFL Draft prospects heading into Round 2. Here's a look at the NFL Draft day 2 order, starting once again with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. New York Jets

35. Atlanta Falcons

36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

37. Philadelphia Eagles

38. Cincinnati Bengals

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Denver Broncos

41. Detroit Lions

42. New York Giants

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)

46. New England Patriots

47. Los Angeles Chargers

48. Las Vegas Raiders

49. Arizona Cardinals

50. Miami Dolphins

51. Washington Football Team

52. Chicago Bears

53. Tennessee Titans

54. Indianapolis Colts

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

56. Seattle Seahawks

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore)

59. Cleveland Browns

60. New Orleans Saints

61. Buffalo Bills

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who will your team be taking in Round 2?



Round 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin following the end of Round 2 on Friday, April 30.

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)

67. Houston Texans

68. Atlanta Falcons

69. Cincinnati Bengals

70. Philadelphia Eagles

71. Denver Broncos

72. Detroit Lions

73. Carolina Panthers

74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco)

75. Dallas Cowboys

76. New York Giants

77. Los Angeles Chargers

78. Minnesota Vikings

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Miami Dolphins

82. Washington Football Team

83. Chicago Bears

84. Dallas Cowboys (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

85. Tennessee Titans

86. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle through New York Jets)

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Los Angeles Rams

89. Cleveland Browns

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore)

91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans)

92. Green Bay Packers

93. Buffalo Bills

94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96. New England Patriots

97. Los Angeles Chargers

98. New Orleans Saints

99. Dallas Cowboys

100. Tennessee Titans

101. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

102. San Francisco 49ers

103. Los Angles Rams

104. Baltimore Ravens

105. New Orleans Saints

Where to watch NFL Draft live? What time does the NFL draft start?

In the USA, the 2021 NFL Draft live telecast will be available on ESPN and ABC. The NFL Draft live stream USA will also be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app from 7 PM ET. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN.

In the UK, the NFL Draft live telecast will be available on Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass. The NFL Draft live stream will be available on the Sky Go app and NOW TV from 11 PM GMT (the previous day).

There will be no live broadcast/telecast of the NFL 2021 Draft in India. However, live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account.

Image Credits - NFL Draft Twitter