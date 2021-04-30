NFL Draft Round 2 Time And Schedule: What Time Does The NFL Draft Start?

Quick links:
Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. Although 32 talented players came off the board on Thursday night, Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night will provide a better and bigger picture of how each team is faring in adding its latest rookie class. Here's all you need to know about the NFL Draft Day 2 and 3 schedule, NFL Draft Round 2 time and where to watch NFL draft live details -
Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin at 7 PM ET on Friday, April 30. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, S Trevon Moehrig-Woodard and RB Javonte Williams are tipped as the top remaining 2021 NFL Draft prospects heading into Round 2. Here's a look at the NFL Draft day 2 order, starting once again with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
33. Jacksonville Jaguars
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
37. Philadelphia Eagles
38. Cincinnati Bengals
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
46. New England Patriots
47. Los Angeles Chargers
48. Las Vegas Raiders
49. Arizona Cardinals
50. Miami Dolphins
51. Washington Football Team
52. Chicago Bears
53. Tennessee Titans
54. Indianapolis Colts
55. Pittsburgh Steelers
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore)
59. Cleveland Browns
60. New Orleans Saints
61. Buffalo Bills
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles Chargers
78. Minnesota Vikings
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington Football Team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Dallas Cowboys (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle through New York Jets)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Los Angeles Rams
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore)
91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96. New England Patriots
97. Los Angeles Chargers
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Dallas Cowboys
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)
102. San Francisco 49ers
103. Los Angles Rams
104. Baltimore Ravens
105. New Orleans Saints
In the USA, the 2021 NFL Draft live telecast will be available on ESPN and ABC. The NFL Draft live stream USA will also be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app from 7 PM ET. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN.
In the UK, the NFL Draft live telecast will be available on Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass. The NFL Draft live stream will be available on the Sky Go app and NOW TV from 11 PM GMT (the previous day).
There will be no live broadcast/telecast of the NFL 2021 Draft in India. However, live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account.
