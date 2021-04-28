NFL Draft Tickets And NFL Draft Experience 2021 Complete Guide

As April 2021 is coming to an end, NFL fans are eagerly awaiting the highly-anticipated NFL Draft. With the entire draft planned out over a few days, fans will experience all rounds on different dates. Here is how one can enjoy the NFL Draft experience 2021.

NFL Draft tickets: What is NFL Draft Experience 2021?

As the Draft is scheduled over three days, the events will be conducted at three venues – FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. There will be invited guests, who will be viewing the event from the Draft theatre next to the FirstEnergy Stadium. The NFL Draft Experience is going to be a football theme park outside and inside the stadium.

Fifty thousand fans (with a reserved ticket) will be allowed. The Draft experience will begin from Thursday, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST), and will end at 10:00 PM EST (Friday, 7:30 AM IST). The Red Carpet is scheduled for Thursday, 6:00 PM EST (Friday, 3:30 AM IST).

The national anthem will be performed by Ann Wilson. Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s All-City Choir will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Round 1 – Thursday, April 29, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, April 30, 5:30 AM IST).

Rounds 2 and 3 – Friday, April 30, 7:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 1, 4:30 AM IST).

Rounds 4 to 7 – Saturday, May 1, 12:00 PM EST (Same day, 9:30 PM IST).

For fans to be present for the Draft Experience, they will have to make reservations. They can do so via the NFL OnePass app, where one can avail of a free ticket for one date and session. For every transaction, every adult is allowed to reserve two adults and five minors. Every session will last around three hours.

Everyone attending will be given wrist bands, and only those with current ones will be allowed to stay. There will be a Vaccinated Fan Zone, where the invited guests will view the Draft Theater. There will also be an Inner Circle viewing zone only for a few vaccinated fans.

For everyone over the age of two, face coverings are necessary, even though they will be vaccinated. Everyone will also be expected to maintain a physical distance of six feet, and markers will be placed all throughout the Draft Experience at restrooms, security lines, and more.

NFL Draft 2021 channel

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will show the NFL Draft live. To live stream, fans could try fuboTV, NFL app or site, and the ESPN app.

NFL rumor mill

The #Dolphins and Washington Football Team are in agreement on a trade to send guard Ereck Flowers to WFT in a deal involving a swap of late-round picks, sources say. The deal is being finalized. Frees up some money for Miami, while giving Washington an OL to compete to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021

With fans eagerly waiting for the 2021 NFL Draft, experts and reports have been naming top 2021 NFL Draft prospects this month. While there are multiple options, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence seems to be a popular pick, his career complete with 90 TD passes with 17 interceptions and two state titles and national championship. Florida's Kyle Pitts, Ohio State's Justin Fields, and Alabama's DeVonta Smith are other top prospects. Though different people opt for a versatile selection, Lawrence seems to be a concrete choice for most.

