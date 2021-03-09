Last Updated:

NFL Free Agency: Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers Are Players With The Highest Cap Hits In 2021

NFL Free Agency: With the new NFL league year beginning soon on March 17, stars like Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will receive maximum cap hits.

Written By
Devika Pawar
NFL free agency

With the new NBA year beginning on March 17, teams will be able to add free agents to their roster. While the offseason has teams looking for players to sign, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered things. With the NFL Salary Cap 2021 having declined for the first time since the league was established in 1994, teams are dealing with revenue limitations. Per reports, the NFL cap space fell from $198.2 million to $180 million. 

READ | NFL cap space: Jaguars, Jets headline free agency; Saints, Eagles scramble for options

NFL free agency: Top 25 players with the NFL highest cap hits

  1. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons, QB – $40,912,5002
  2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, QB – $37,572,0003
  3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, QB – $32,000,0004
  4. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Wikings, QB – $31,000,0005
  5. Ryan Tannehill, Tennesse Titans, QB – $29,500,0006
  6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB – $28,375,0007
  7. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT – $27,892,0008
  8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, QB – $27,825,0009
  9. Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears, OLB – $26,646,00010
  10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Fransisco 49ers, QB – $26,400,00011
  11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pitsburgh Steelers, QB – $25,910,00012
  12. Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs, DE – $25,800,00013
  13. Carson Wentz, Indiana Colts, QB – $25,400,00014
  14. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys, DE – $25,000,00015
  15. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, QB – $24,806,90516
  16. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles, DT – $23,880,00017
  17. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, WR – $23,050,00018
  18. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers, QB – $22,953,12519
  19. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, CB – $22,500,00020
  20. Von Miller, Denver Broncos, OLB – $22,225,00021
  21. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, QB – $22,200,00022
  22. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders, QB – $22,125,00023
  23. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, WR – $22,000,00024
  24. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, DT – $21,875,00025
  25. Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers, OLB - $21,500,000

NFL per team salary cap

With financial uncertainty clouding the system, the NFL free agency will see more supply than demand. Players might be released as teams are looking for one-year deals over multi-year contracts. Per reports, teams like Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team will have a significant cap room, giving them the opportunity to upgrade their rosters. However, teams like the Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles might face difficulties while managing their cap space. 

READ | NFL, NFLPA seek alternatives to opioids for pain management

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND