NFL Free Agency: Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers Are Players With The Highest Cap Hits In 2021

With the new NBA year beginning on March 17, teams will be able to add free agents to their roster. While the offseason has teams looking for players to sign, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered things. With the NFL Salary Cap 2021 having declined for the first time since the league was established in 1994, teams are dealing with revenue limitations. Per reports, the NFL cap space fell from $198.2 million to $180 million.
Teams who have money to spend
With financial uncertainty clouding the system, the NFL free agency will see more supply than demand. Players might be released as teams are looking for one-year deals over multi-year contracts. Per reports, teams like Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team will have a significant cap room, giving them the opportunity to upgrade their rosters. However, teams like the Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles might face difficulties while managing their cap space.
Just texted with an NFL head coach about the upcoming cuts and what he expects…
“It’s going to be a massacre next week all around the league”