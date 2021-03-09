NFL Free Agency: Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers Are Players With The Highest Cap Hits In 2021

With the new NBA year beginning on March 17, teams will be able to add free agents to their roster. While the offseason has teams looking for players to sign, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered things. With the NFL Salary Cap 2021 having declined for the first time since the league was established in 1994, teams are dealing with revenue limitations. Per reports, the NFL cap space fell from $198.2 million to $180 million.

NFL free agency: Top 25 players with the NFL highest cap hits

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons, QB – $40,912,5002 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, QB – $37,572,0003 Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, QB – $32,000,0004 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Wikings, QB – $31,000,0005 Ryan Tannehill, Tennesse Titans, QB – $29,500,0006 Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB – $28,375,0007 Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT – $27,892,0008 Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, QB – $27,825,0009 Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears, OLB – $26,646,00010 Jimmy Garoppolo, San Fransisco 49ers, QB – $26,400,00011 Ben Roethlisberger, Pitsburgh Steelers, QB – $25,910,00012 Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs, DE – $25,800,00013 Carson Wentz, Indiana Colts, QB – $25,400,00014 DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys, DE – $25,000,00015 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, QB – $24,806,90516 Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles, DT – $23,880,00017 Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, WR – $23,050,00018 Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers, QB – $22,953,12519 Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, CB – $22,500,00020 Von Miller, Denver Broncos, OLB – $22,225,00021 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, QB – $22,200,00022 Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders, QB – $22,125,00023 Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, WR – $22,000,00024 Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, DT – $21,875,00025 Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers, OLB - $21,500,000

NFL per team salary cap

With financial uncertainty clouding the system, the NFL free agency will see more supply than demand. Players might be released as teams are looking for one-year deals over multi-year contracts. Per reports, teams like Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team will have a significant cap room, giving them the opportunity to upgrade their rosters. However, teams like the Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles might face difficulties while managing their cap space.

