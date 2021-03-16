NFL Free Agency: Tom Brady Partner Rob Gronkowski Gives HUGE Update On Increasing Rumors

Before making up his mind and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski had hinted at exploring NFL free agency. While on a podcast, Gronkowski sparked NFL rumors about possibly leaving the Bucs and entering free agency. The Rob Gronkowski contract with the Bucs was signed only a few hours later.

Rob Gronkowski free agent: Bucs star wanted to try free agency as per NFL rumors?

“I definitely want to be back with the Buccaneers," Gronkowski said while on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast. "That’s where I’m leaning toward, big time". However, the Rob Gronkowski free agent rumors were also fuelled in that interview.

"There’s some other teams interested out there, too," he added. In his entire NFL career, the 31-year-old has never entered free agency, which is why he spoke about wanting to 'dip his toes' in the same, wanting to explore what is out there. He explained that he wants to be a free agent "every year", and dipping his toes in it this year will only help him see how it works. "I’ll know how free agency works and I’ll know how teams come after you. Then I’ll have that much more of an advantage every single year,” he said.

However, throughout the podcast, Gronkowski maintained that he wanted to return to the Bucs – something which was finalized hours later. Fans had been confused after his talks about free agency, some also viewing it as a "threat" from the tight end. That being said, many expected his decision to go back with the Bucs, especially since Gronkowski has never played with a QB other than Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski re-signs with the Bucs on a one year deal worth $10M, per @AdamSchefter



(via @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/jVx0Zxs46D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2021

NFL free agency: Rob Gronkowski contract

On Monday (Tuesday IST), Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly agreed to a one-year deal for around $10 million. With the Bucs during the 2020 regular season, Gronkowski had 45 catches for 623 years along with 7 touchdowns.

Tom Brady contract

Before Gronkowski signed his deal with the Bucs, Tom Brady and the team agreed to a four-year contract extension. For the upcoming season, the QB will earn $26,075,000. Out of the four years, three will be voidable. As per reports, his contract will save Brady more than $19 million from the year's salary cap ($182.5 million) set by the NFL and NFLPA.

(Image credits: Rob Gronkowski Instagram)