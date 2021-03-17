NFL Free Agency Tracker: Adoree' Jackson, Rodney Hudson, Damien Williams Released

The NFL free agency is expected to be a tough affair for many, with the salary cap reduced significantly due to the losses sustained amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Franchises are scrambling for options and are looking to cut costs significantly to fall under the $182million cap space allowed. Thus, the free agency market has become of grave importance and many surprising names have been cut off by franchises in a bid to generate more funds and cap space.

NFL free agency tracker: Adoree' Jackson released by Titans, replaced by Janoris Jenkinsï»¿

Tennessee Titans have released former first-round pick Adoree' Jackson, the team announced Tuesday. Along with the release of 2020 starting tackle Dennis Kelly, the Titans have freed up almost $17 million in cap space in 2021, according to Over The Cap. The 25-year-old was drafted as the 18th overall pick of the 2017 draft but has since failed to live up to expectations, recording just two interceptions in 46 games played over four years, but made only three appearances in 2020. Jackson hopes to play for the LA Rams one day, and the franchise could make a move for him if Troy Hill doesn’t re-sign. The Dallas Cowboys are the other franchises linked to his signature.

He serves as a good playmaker in the secondary, and with the Rams being his home team, a deal could be easier to strike. Meanwhile, the Titans signed veteran corner Jenkins later on Tuesday. The 32-year-old was released by the New Orleans Saints to generate much-needed cap space, and finished with a top-50 grade among all NFL corners, landing at 42nd among the likes of Kendall Fuller, ï»¿Joe Hadenï»¿, ï»¿Ugo Amadiï»¿ and ï»¿Desmond Kingï»¿. The Titans' strategy signals at a "win now" approach, and with Jackson having missed most of last season, the franchise wasn't taking any chances.

NFL free agency tracker: Rodney Hudson, Damien Williams cut off by their franchises

While Adoree' Jackson's release was surprising, to say the least, Kansas City Chiefs joined in on the bandwagon by releasing Damien Williams. Williams was a key part of the Chiefs' 2020 Super Bowl win, rushing for 104 yards, including the game-clinching, 38-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the contest. Williams had opted out of last season amid concerns due to coronavirus, but his agent reported that the 28-year-old retains an interest in returning this year. The release makes up more than $2 million in cap space for the Chiefs, who will be looking to build on their back to back Super Bowl appearances, and regain their title again.

We have released RB Damien Williams.



The way Damien stepped up in 2018 and 2019 will be remembered forever in the #ChiefsKingdom. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/spu4rE7PNz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2021

As for Rodney Hudson, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that the franchise will be letting the centre hit free agency. While the move does not make much sense, it seems to be money motivated as Las Vegas lose more than $2 million in salary cap room with this release. The NFL free agency market is developing slowly for centres and wide receivers and Hudson could be one of the major plays for franchises who are looking to fill in their roster with options. The 31-year-old has missed just five total games since 2013 and did not commit a single penalty in 2020 and could provide reliability and discipline to any team that jumps onto sign him. The Baltimore Ravens are one of the franchises linked with a move for the newly announced free agent.

Teams who could use Rodney Hudson:



Dolphins

Pats

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Texans

Broncos

Chiefs

Cowboys

Giants

Falcons

Cards

Rams

49ers

Seahawks



Also: the Raiders — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 16, 2021

(Image Courtesy: tennessetitans.com, raiders.com, Damien Williams Instagram)